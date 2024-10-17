United States Same Day Delivery Market Report, 2024-2030: DHL Group, Fedex, Ontrac, UPS, And USPS Account For ~43.4% Of Total Market Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Same Day Delivery - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Same Day Delivery Market size is estimated at 9.25 billion USD in 2024, and is expected to reach 13.15 billion USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Delivery of essential goods and groceries majorly driving same day delivery demand in the country



The same day delivery market in the United States requires a huge workforce to facilitate efficient deliveries. The United States employed 1.6 million truck drivers and sales workers in 2021. The number of delivery truck drivers and sales workers is projected to grow by 11% from 2021 to 2031 to meet the increasing demand for the service.

The same day delivery market demand is being driven by the younger population's dependence on delivery services, which has been largely growing since the pandemic. For instance, more than 55% of the US population aged between 18-34 years have delivery subscriptions for retailers like Amazon Prime, DoorDash, and Uber Eats, with a majority being used for essential goods delivery. For instance, more than 53% of customers were willing to opt for grocery delivery as of 2022, with 49% of 18-34-year-olds preferring to order groceries online. Also, the preference of 56% of 18-34-year-olds for doorstep delivery of pharmaceutical goods significantly boosted the demand for same day delivery services. Retailers using road and air as means to facilitate same day deliveries also face pressure to cater to consumers' preferences for environmentally sustainable deliveries. About 45% of consumers are willing to pay an extra charge, provided the retailers have carbon footprint reduction initiatives in place. To help companies potentially achieve this and reduce emissions, the Biden-Harris Administration set a target of 50% of vehicles (including both light and heavy duty vehicles) sold in the United States by 2030 to be zero-emissions vehicles. Also, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Grand Challenge, which sets targets to produce 3 billion gallons of SAF by 2030, aims to reduce air cargo emissions. Such initiatives are expected to drive the market.

United States Same Day Delivery Market Trends

The US dominates with 86% of regional GDP contribution, fueled by an infrastructure program that boosts ports and supply chains



During the third quarter of 2022, the GDP of the transportation sector in the United States expanded from USD 536.40 billion in the second quarter to USD 550.40 billion due to heightened international trade activities propelling this growth. The intricate transportation and storage infrastructure network within the United States is a sophisticated mechanism to facilitate the movement of goods, individuals, and information across the nation. In 2022, the US government strategically allocated its federal spending on transportation and infrastructure, apportioning 39% toward highways, 28% to rail and mass transit, 22% to air travel, and 9% to water transportation.

In 2021, the transportation services sector, valued at USD 1.9 trillion, constituted 8.4% of the GDP. This sector demonstrated a strong recovery, achieving a YoY growth rate of 12.34% in its contribution to the GDP. This growth encompasses various aspects of transportation, including for-hire, in-house, and household contributions, all amounting to a combined total value of USD 642.60 billion. In 2022, the US Department of Transportation revealed the Port Infrastructure Development Program by the Maritime Administration, securing over USD 703 million dedicated to bolstering 41 projects spanning 22 states and a territory. The primary goal of these initiatives is to amplify the capabilities of port facilities. The allocated funds are poised to enhance the dependability of supply chains by amplifying port capacity and durability, optimizing operational processes, reducing emissions originating from ports, and generating fresh job prospects within coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports.

The United States remained a net crude oil importer in 2022, importing about 6.28 million bpd of crude oil from 80 countries



The price of gasoline declined by 3.44% YoY and reached 0.847 USD/liter in 2022. In 2022, total petroleum exports were about 9.58 million barrels per day (b/d), and total petroleum imports were about 8.32 million b/d, making the United States an annual net total petroleum exporter for the third year in a row. Although the total annual petroleum exports of the United States were greater than total petroleum imports in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the United States still imported some crude oil and petroleum products from other countries to help supply domestic demand for petroleum and to supply international markets. The United States remained a net crude oil importer in 2022, importing about 6.28 million b/d of crude oil from 80 countries. Some of the crude oil that the United States imports is refined by US refineries into petroleum products such as gasoline, heating oil, diesel fuel, and jet fuel.

The prices of diesel witnessed the maximum YoY growth rate of 29.16% in 2022 and reached 1.24 USD/liter. Unlike gas and jet fuel, demand for diesel recovered at a much faster pace from the pandemic. Diesel is used for transporting goods as well as powering construction, farming, and military vehicles and equipment. Many western states faced higher gas prices because of limited refining capacity. However, several refinery accidents throughout the year caused spikes in other regions as well. The average diesel fuel consumption in the United States amounted to around 3.85 million barrels daily in June 2023. Greater demand for North American diesel by Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine kept diesel prices high.

US Same-day Delivery Industry Overview

The United States Same Day Delivery Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 43.45%. The major players in this market are DHL Group, FedEx, OnTrac, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS) and USPS (sorted alphabetically).

