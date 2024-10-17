Binggrae Participates In 'SIAL Paris 2024' To Target European Market For 'Melona' Ice Bars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binggrae, South Korea's leading food company, is exhibiting its authentic Melona in 'SIAL Paris 2024' to target the European market.

Binggrae is renowned for its diverse product lineup, including the best-selling Banana Flavored Milk, Yoplait-the first spoonable yogurt in Korea introduced through a technical partnership with Sodima-and the iconic Melona ice bar. Since its founding in 1967, Binggrae has become a household name in Korea.

Melona products available in Europe

Continue Reading

From October 19th to 23rd, Binggrae will participate in SIAL Paris 2024, setting up a promotional booth to showcase its brand and popular products to global industry stakeholders and consumers.

Binggrae began exporting Melona to Europe, including France, Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands, last year. Since May, Melona has been listed in Albert Heijn, a major retail chain in the Netherlands. Melona has seen high sales rates in Asian mart chains across Europe, such as Tang Frères in France, Go Asia in Germany, Amazing Oriental in the Netherlands, and Oseyo in the U.K. The sales of Melona in Europe in the first half of this year have tripled compared to last year.

Binggrae first began exporting Melona in 1995, targeting the Korean community in Hawaii. To expand its presence in the U.S., the company established a local subsidiary in San Francisco in 2016, bolstering its sales and marketing efforts. Today, Melona can be found in major retailers such as Costco and other supermarkets, accounting for 70% of the U.S. sales of Korean ice bars. Binggrae later established subsidiaries in China and Vietnam, with its products now sold in mainstream markets across these countries.

Melona enjoys strong sales in North America and Southeast Asia, including the Philippines and Vietnam, and is now exported to more than 30 countries. Binggrae tailors the flavors of Melona to local tastes and preferences, offering varieties such as mango and coconut.

Korea's representative ice bar,

Melona, continues to grow internationally. We will do our utmost to establish it as a global brand loved worldwide, a company official said.

Looking ahead, Binggrae plans to expand its ice bar product lineup in Europe to accelerate its growth in the region.

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED