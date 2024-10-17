Justice Sanjiv Khanna To Become Next CJI? Former IT Dept Counsel, Expert In Constitutional Law All About Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Justice Sanjiv Khanna to become next CJI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has formally proposed to the Centre that Sanjiv Khanna, the second senior-most Supreme Court Judge, be appointed as his successor, according to an ANI report.

Justice Chandrachud, the outgoing CJI, will leave office on November 10. If approved by the government, Justice Khanna will take over the post as 51st CJI for a period of six months May 13, 2025, before his own retirement, it added.

SC judges retire at 65. Chandrachud has served as Chief Justice since November 9, 2022.

CJI Chandrachud's letter to the Centre follows an established convention: The demitting Chief Justice recommends the second-most senior judge as successor, and the government approves.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna was elevated as an SC Judge on January 18, 2019. He began his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983, practising at the district courts at Tis Hazari complex before moving to the Delhi High Court and tribunals.

After a long stint as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax (I-T) Department and in 2004, Justice Khanna was appointed the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Khanna also appeared and argued in a number of criminal cases at the Delhi High Court as an Additional Public Prosecutor and an amicus curie.

He was elevated as an additional Judge of the Delhi HC in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006.

During his tenure at the Delhi HC, Justice Khanna also held the position of Chairman/Judge-in-charge, Delhi Judicial Academy, Delhi International Arbitration Centre and the District Court Mediation Centres.

Justice Khanna was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on 18 January 2019. He is among the few who are elevated to the Supreme Court even before becoming a Chief Justice of any High Court.

He also held the post of Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Service Committee, from 17 June 2023 till 25 December 2023.

Justice Khanna is currently the Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority, and a member of the Governing Counsel of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna has been a part of several important rulings.

In 2023, while hearing the case against a journalist's comments on a TV show, a Bench led by Justice Khanna asserted that Article 19(1)(a) cannot be used to override the fundamental right assured by Article 21 .“If one asserts their right to speech, others have the right to listen or not listen,” the bench said and quashed the FIR.

Besides this, Justice Khanna was also part of the Constitution Bench decisions, such as December 2023 ruling which upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, and the one February 2024 ruling that struck down the government's 2018 electoral bonds scheme.

