Harris Pledges To Strengthen US Economy, Sharply Criticizes Republican Rival

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHIMGTON, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- us Vice President Kamala Harris, a candidate in the upcoming p0residential election, pledged to strengthen the economy, support the middle class, and expand opportunities for Americans if elected President on November 5.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, a known for its support of viewpoints and close ties to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Harris outlined her vision for addressing key issues affecting the American public.

"I'm offering a plan to deal with affordable housing. I'm offering a plan to deal with what we need to do to strengthen small businesses, which are the backbone of America's economy. I am offering a plan that is about taking care of young parents and giving them the support they need," Harris said during the interview.

"My plans for our economy would strengthen our economy, his (Trump's) would make them weaker, would ignite inflation, and invite a recession by the middle of next year. Those are the facts," she added.

Harris emphasized that her policies would move the economy forward, stating "People are ready to chart a new way forward. They want a president who has a plan for the future, and a plan that is sound and will strengthen our country. My plan for the economy does exactly that. His plan would be again, to give tax cuts to billionaires and the biggest corporations in our country and blow up our deficit."

In a pointed attack aimed at her rival, Harris labeled Trump as a "threat" to the US, describing him as "unfit and dangerous" and added that he "should never be President of the United States again."

Regarding immigration, Harris defended the current administration's policies, stressing that the focus was on fixing the sector's pressing issues, which remain a key topic in the presidential race.

She said that immigration was a priority issue for her and promised that her presidency would pave the way for a new generation of leadership.

She added that her presidency would not be a continuation of President Biden's presidency, and that like every new president, she would bring her own insights and ideas and that she represent a new generation of leadership.

President Biden had earlier expressed confidence in Harris, stating that his vice president would pave her own path. (end)

asj













MENAFN16102024000071011013ID1108789071