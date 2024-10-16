Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) Experienced REE Specialist Alistair Stephens Appointed CEO

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced rare earths specialist, Alistair Stephens, as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective 1 November, 2024.

Alistair has a career in the that spans 35 years. In the initial 15 years of his career, he worked in mining operations in Western Australia for Newmont, KCGM, WMC Resources Ltd and Orica.

In the last 20 years, Alistair has developed a unique skill set in the specialty and critical metals sector with a focus on Rare Earth Elements ("REE") and rare metals. As Managing Director and CEO he has played instrumental roles in the development of feasibility studies for projects like the Nolans Rare Earths Project in central Australia, Kanyika Niobium Project in Malawi and the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi.

He has successfully defined a significant global inventory of major rare earths resource deposits and been a leader in successful metallurgical test work programs, metallurgical flowsheet development and engineering designs that will be crucial in the development of Resouro's globally significant Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project in Brazil.

Alistair brings extensive leadership skills in team building, strategic planning, corporate governance, stakeholder communications, corporate finance, personnel management, commodity marketing and mining and processing operations.

Commenting on Alistair Stephens's appointment as CEO, Executive Chairman, President and Founder, Chris Eager said:

"We are delighted to welcome Alistair as CEO at this exciting stage in the Company's growth trajectory. Alistair's proven leadership, deep industry expertise, and forward-thinking, align with our vision for Resouro to become a world leader in the provision of rare earth elements and titanium. Alistair brings a wealth of experience in steering organizations through complex challenges and unlocking new opportunities, making him the ideal person to help guide Resouro through our next phase of growth and innovation.

The Board has full confidence in his ability to drive our strategic objectives, build on our strong foundation, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company's current CEO, Chris Eager, will continue in the role of Executive Chairman and work closely with Alistair in driving the Company's strategic plan.

A summary of Mr Stephen's consultancy terms are included below.

Summary of Key Engagement Terms:

The terms of engagement are in line with industry practice and ASX corporate governance guidelines. The remuneration package is designed to ensure alignment of reward with achievement of corporate objectives and the creation of shareholder value, as determined by the Board.

Term

Mr Stephens' engagement as CEO will be effective from 1 November 2024 and until terminated in accordance with the Agreement.

To view Mr Stephen's remuneration, please visit:

