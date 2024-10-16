Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Ukraine's Mykolaiv Region Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Thursday, October 17, Russian invaders attacked the infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv region, causing a blackout in parts of the region.

That's according to the Mykolaiv Regional MIlitary Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked our energy infrastructure, causing an energy shutdown. Repair crews have already restored electricity to most of the consumers, and they continue their work. There are no casualties," the statement reads.

Russians launch 39 at Sumy region over past day – RMA

Details on the number of air targets downed are yet to be published, officials added.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the evening of October 16, Ukraine has been under attack by Russian kamikaze UAVs.

The photo is illustrative