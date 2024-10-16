Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Ukraine's Mykolaiv Region Overnight Thursday
Date
10/16/2024 11:04:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Thursday, October 17, Russian invaders attacked the energy infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv region, causing a blackout in parts of the region.
That's according to the Mykolaiv Regional MIlitary Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy attacked our energy infrastructure, causing an energy shutdown. Repair crews have already restored electricity supply to most of the consumers, and they continue their work. There are no casualties," the statement reads.
Details on the number of air targets downed are yet to be published, officials added.
As reported by Ukrinform, since the evening of October 16, Ukraine has been under attack by Russian kamikaze UAVs.
The photo is illustrative
