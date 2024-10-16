Russian Cuisine Enthralls At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, October 2024: The exquisite flavors of Russian cuisine were on full display at the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, held at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The food festival, a vibrant part of the literary event, was inaugurated by Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, Cultural and Educational Attaché at the Embassy of Russia, in the presence of a large audience comprising diplomats, dignitaries, and art enthusiasts from around the world.



The display, featuring a variety of traditional Russian dishes, was meticulously prepared and designed by the students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. The diverse audience enjoyed the taste of Russian culinary heritage, with each dish reflecting the depth and richness of Russia's cultural traditions.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and founder of the Global Literary Festival, praised the inclusion of Russian cuisine at the festival, saying,“The Global Literary Festival is a celebration of not just literature but the spirit of global unity through culture and tradition. The presence of Russian cuisine has added a delightful new layer to this cultural exchange, and it's heartening to see how food can bring people together.”



Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, Cultural and Educational Attaché at the Embassy of Russia, expressed her delight at the appreciation shown for Russian cuisine.“Food is an essential part of a nation's cultural identity, and it is wonderful to see Russian cuisine being so well-received here in India. This event is a wonderful platform to deepen cultural understanding between our countries,” she said.



Supported by the Asian Academy of Arts, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), and the Writers Association of India, the event was a resounding success, further promoting cross-cultural dialogue through the universal language of food.



