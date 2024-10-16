(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global Media and Entertainment (M & E) storage market

size is estimated to grow by USD 18.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

15.2% during the forecast period.

growing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

high broadcasting cost. However,

threat to data security poses a challenge - Key market players include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CK Birla Group, D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Toshiba Corp., Wasabi Holding Co. Inc., and Western Digital Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global media and entertainment (M and E) storage market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Media And Entertainment (M And E) Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18955.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CK Birla Group, D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Toshiba Corp., Wasabi Holding Co. Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

Market Driver

The introduction of 4K2K TVs with superior picture clarity and resolution has brought significant change to the Media and Entertainment (M and E) Storage Market. Broadcasters face substantial investments to produce 4K UHD channels, with costs ranging from USD9 million to USD16 million - nearly five times the cost of HD channels. Upgrading infrastructure also requires high capital expenditure. Limited broadcasters, like Netflix and Amazon, offer 4K content streaming due to these expenses. However, alliances between broadcasters and consumer electronics companies promote 4K content, increasing 4K2K TV penetration. The growth in 4K UHD content and supporting displays necessitates higher storage capacity, driving market expansion during the forecast period.



The Media and Entertainment (M and E) storage market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality digital content in various formats like video, audio, and multimedia files. Trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the need for advanced storage solutions that can handle high definition, 8K media, and real-time streaming. Content production technologies require scalable storage solutions for remote collaboration and cloud retrieval. Data integrity and protection mechanisms are crucial for backup, archiving, and disaster recovery. High-capacity storage, advanced data analytics, and automation are essential for production workflows. Machine learning algorithms, metadata tagging, and content classification help in efficient content management. Cloud-based storage, on-premises servers, and a tiered storage approach are popular storage technologies for M and E industries. Archival regulations and on-demand content require data management solutions. Solid State Drives (SSDs) offer faster access to content creation and video editing.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



The media and entertainment (M and E) storage market is driven by significant demand from broadcasters, who are major end-users and significant revenue contributors. In contrast, the music streaming industry, which relies on digital networks and the Internet, faces challenges related to data security and licensing issues. Streaming service providers must address concerns over digital rights misuse, as vulnerabilities such as human errors or data breaches can result in confidential information disclosure. The streaming platform's multi-hosting nature increases security risks, as data leakage and misuse are potential threats while transitioning between platforms. Adherence to complex licensing procedures and strict guidelines is essential for vendors to efficiently monitor data security and protect sensitive user and publisher information. Failure to do so may result in reputational damage and loss of consumer confidence, ultimately impacting revenue growth for both streaming services and storage solution providers. The Media and Entertainment (M and E) storage market faces several challenges in managing and storing digital content. Content creation requires high-quality, scalable storage solutions for digital content in various formats, including high resolution and high definition. Storage technologies like cloud-based, object, direct attached, network attached, and hybrid solutions are used to meet these needs. Archival regulations and data management are crucial for long-term storage of content. On-demand content and real-time streaming require high-performance storage and efficient workflows. Data security is essential for protecting valuable intellectual property. High data transfer rates and large storage capacity are necessary for handling large files and workflows in video editing, post-production, and broadcast. Smart devices and broadband internet enable digital content consumption on various platforms. Emerging technologies like virtual reality gaming , 4K UHD content, and versatile video coding require solid-state storage and archiving solutions. Media agencies, advertising, and various industries rely on M and E storage for content distribution and creation. Data security, high performance, and real-time video are essential for meeting the demands of the digital age.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This media and entertainment (m and e) storage market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Broadcast

1.2 Production and post-production

1.3 Media agencies

1.4 Advertising 1.5 Others



2.1 Network-attached

2.2 Storage area network 2.3 Direct-attached storage



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Broadcast- The global media and entertainment (M and E) storage market in the broadcast sector is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of broadcasters worldwide. Media storage solutions enable broadcasters to offer media streaming services to a large audience. Streaming media devices allow users to access online content on TVs, with many viewers using them multiple times a week. Service providers analyze user viewing habits to offer personalized content, enhancing consumer engagement. Streaming models, such as subscription or pay-per-view, provide uninterrupted access to movies and TV series. User-friendly interfaces and simplified video on demand (VOD) options are essential for service providers to compete effectively. The increasing Internet penetration, particularly in emerging markets like India and China, is fueling the growth of the VOD market. Hotstar, a VOD platform in India, experienced significant growth in 2022. The high-speed Internet enables seamless video streaming , driving market growth in the forecast period. Streaming media devices are popular as they offer a superior viewing experience, allowing users to watch movies, sports, and TV series on their TV sets.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Media and Entertainment (M and E) storage market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that caters to the growing demand for high-quality, on-demand digital content. With the content creation across various genres, from high definition videos to virtual reality gaming, the need for and scalable storage solutions has become paramount. Storage technologies have evolved significantly, with cloud-based options becoming increasingly popular due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Data management is a critical aspect of M and E storage, with archival regulations and data protection mechanisms ensuring data integrity and availability. High resolution formats, such as 4K UHD content and 8K media, require high-performance storage solutions to ensure seamless playback and editing. Content production technologies, including digital video recorders and versatile video coding , enable the creation and distribution of multimedia files in real time. Scalability and remote collaboration are essential features of modern M and E storage systems, allowing for efficient post-production and editing processes. Backup and disaster recovery solutions ensure data protection and business continuity, making them an essential component of the M and E storage landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Media and Entertainment (M and E) storage market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that caters to the demands of content creation, distribution, and consumption. With the digital content production, high-quality on-demand streaming, and real-time video delivery, the need for scalable storage solutions has become crucial. M and E storage technologies include various options such as cloud-based storage, object storage, direct attached storage, network attached storage, and storage area networks. Content creation involves high-resolution formats, including 4K UHD and 8K media, which require high-performance storage solutions. Digital content, including video, audio, and multimedia files, necessitates efficient workflow collaboration and digital preservation. Data management is a critical aspect of M and E storage, with archival regulations, data security, and data integrity being essential considerations. Advanced data analytic , automation, and machine learning algorithms are also increasingly being adopted to optimize production workflows and enhance content classification. The M and E storage market is influenced by various factors, including content distribution, video editing, real-time streaming, and broadcast. The advent of smart devices, broadband internet, and high data transfer rates have led to an increase in digital content consumption. Emerging technologies such as virtual reality gaming, online gaming, and Versatile Video Coding (VVC) are also driving the demand for advanced storage solutions. The market is witnessing a shift towards hybrid storage solutions, including solid-state drives, hard disk drives, digital tape, and cloud storage solutions. These solutions offer a tiered storage approach, disaster recovery, and backup capabilities, ensuring data protection and business continuity. In summary, the M and E storage market is a complex and diverse landscape that requires innovative and flexible storage solutions to cater to the evolving needs of content creation, distribution, and consumption. The market is influenced by various factors, including technology trends, regulatory requirements, and consumer preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Broadcast



Production And Post-production



Media Agencies



Advertising

Others

Solution



Network-attached



Storage Area Network

Direct-attached Storage

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED