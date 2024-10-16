Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) Announces Successful Completion Of Initial TOMRA Testing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Results include high-definition recognition of mineralization in the drill core submitted, showing sulphide mineralization and mineralized inclusions in waste rock.

TOMRA's X-ray transmission separates material based on atomic density and has an impressive track record. By removing waste rock early in the processing cycle, Renforth expects to reduce the amount of material processed.

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)

has released key information regarding an initial test of materials from the company's Quebec-based Victoria critical minerals polymetallic system. According to the company's latest shareholder update, the test has been successfully completed at the TOMRA Mining Test Centre in Wedel, Germany ( ).

“Results include high-definition recognition of mineralization in the drill core submitted, showing sulphide mineralization and mineralized inclusions in waste rock,” reported Renforth, an active mineral exploration company engaged in exploring and developing multicommodity mineral properties in...

IBN