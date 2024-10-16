Arabian Horse Show Season To Kick Off With Breeders Cup, Local Bred Show At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The start of the Arabian horse show season, both national and international is just days away.

The season will kick off with the 4th Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup, which will take place from October 24-26 at the indoor arena of Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation.

The seasons' first show is for Qatari Breeders and the owner must be the breeder of the horse.

It is recognised by European of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO) and is a Breeders Show in category.

It will showcase more than 150 horses, promising a delightful show.

Divided into classes, horses awarded first to fifth place will receive medals and horses placed first, second and third will qualify for the Championships, for colts, fillies, mares and stallions.

Over three days, nine judges, four disciplinary committee members and two ringmasters from around the globe will officiate in the show.

As per the rules of the show, horses participating in breeders shows do not qualify for the World Championship, title shows.

'A' Shows or Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) shows.

Qatar Arabian Horse Show for Local Bred

With the conclusion of the 4th Qatar Arabian Breeders Cup, the following two days will see the Qatar Arabian Horse Show for Local Bred from October 27- 28 at the same venue.

This show is focused on horses bred and born in Qatar only, giving individuals and the horses of Qatar the opportunity to compete.

It is a C National category and recognized by ECAHO.

Hundred horses are expected to participate and, similar to the Breeders Cup, horses awarded first to fifth places will receive medals and horses placed first, second and third will qualify for the Championships.

Any horse awarded first place will be qualified to enter title and GCAT shows and horses awarded first to third place can enter an A Show.

World Championship, Title Show, A Show or GCAT Show Champion Gold and Silver winners are not allowed to take part in a C National show for the rest of that calendar year and the following two calendar years unless the horse has passed from a yearling to a junior or from a junior to a senior category.

QREC have recently announced the programme of the show season.

Twelve national and international shows will be organised throughout the season.

QREC aims to maximise the benefits of these shows, leveraging Qatar's leadership in horse shows, both in terms of organisation and the impressive results achieved in recent years.

These successes have positioned Qatar at the forefront of global horse show discipline, particularly in major events, including the annual World Championship, as well as other prestigious tournaments in the USand European and Arab countries.