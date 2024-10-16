Scientel Solutions Donates Over $30K In Equipment To Enhance Technology Labs Throughout The District

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AURORA, Ill., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year gets back into full swing, the need for new supplies and classroom equipment everywhere is imperative for student learning. Scientel Solutions (Scientel) has worked to clean up inventory and gift equipment to the physics and labs throughout District 204 schools. The equipment will be used to promote STEAM/STEM learning, providing a hands-on opportunity for students.

Students learning how to operate donated equipment

Ranging in type, the donated items will enhance students' ability to test and evaluate equipment they build during labs, enabling students to apply their projects to real-life applications.

"As a parent of IPSD204 students, as well as a member of the FCC's Technical Advisory Council, it is vital to ensure that the STEM technology labs are utilizing state-of-the-art equipment. This will provide the high school students the opportunity to continue their exploration into STEM." – Michael Cataletto, CTO at Scientel Solutions

Scientel prides itself in participating in various philanthropic initiatives annually, giving back over $1,000,000 in the last 5 years alone. Scientel's give-back program supports various organizations, which range from Veteran organizations, homeless shelters, academic programs, youth advocate programs, and many more.



"Part of our mission is to enhance the quality of life for our employees, customers, partners, and community. Giving back to the community where we can supports that mission. As technology continuously evolves, we are able to share those findings with the youth and help shape them to be confident leaders of tomorrow." - Nelson Santos, CEO at

Scientel Solutions

In addition to the donated items, Scientel has been working to enhance security measures throughout the district. This past summer, Scientel has increased visibility through a video security project, spanning over 30 buildings. The team looks forward to continuing both their humanitarian and situational awareness efforts throughout the greater Chicagoland area to ensure students, faculty, and staff are secure and equipped with the most advanced technology available.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator that offers 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees & Community. Headquartered in Aurora, IL with offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe with capabilities to service clients globally.

Visit them at:

SOURCE Scientel Solutions

