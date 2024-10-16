AGCO Issues $30,000 Penalty To Northstar Gaming (Ontario) Inc.

To protect the integrity and legality of Ontario's gaming sector, games on gaming sites registered in Ontario may only be provided within Ontario unless they are conducted in conjunction with the of another province. As part of its ongoing compliance monitoring of the gaming sector, AGCO identified the issue with NorthStarBets.ca during a proactive, third-party assessment it undertook of registered internet gaming operators.

As part of the assessment, tests were conducted from physical locations in Quebec and New York state to determine whether Ontario gaming sites were accessible outside of Ontario. During the assessment, NorthStarBets.ca failed to accurately identify the location of one of the devices. The AGCO is further citing the operator for its repeated failure to provide the Registrar with data, information and documents requested in a timely manner as required.

In addition to the penalty, the AGCO is continuing to engage with the operator to ensure the issues are appropriately addressed. Failure to do so may result in further enforcement action.

Operators served with an Order of Monetary Penalty have the right to appeal the Registrar's action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) , an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

“Ontario's gaming sector is carefully regulated to ensure it's conducted legally and with the public interest in mind. The AGCO will continue to take all appropriate steps to ensure that regulated gaming sites are operated with integrity and within the province's legal framework.”

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar – AGCO

Contrary to section 3.8 of the Gaming Control Act, (GCA) NorthStar Gaming (Ontario) Inc. is alleged to have failed to comply with the following provisions of the Registrar's Standards for Internet Gaming :