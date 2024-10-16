Civic Volunteer Among Two Arrested In Bengal On Molestation Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) A civic volunteer and one more person have been arrested in Swarupnagar near the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on charges of molesting a young woman.

There are complaints that the two arrested accused had severely assaulted the victim girl's parents as the latter protested against the incident.

Complaints are also there that the two accused snatched the victim girl's mobile phone and threatened her to make her photos stored in the mobile on social media.

The development has created further ripples in the and social circles of West Bengal in the backdrop of Sanjay Ray being identified by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the only prime accused in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the state-run-R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year.

The accused civic volunteer is Jasimuddin Sardar and his associate is Mohit Sardar. Both were presented at a district court on Wednesday, which sent them to three days of police custody.

A senior official of the Basirhat District Police, under which Swarupnagar comes, said that their officials did not waste time in arresting the accused duo soon after getting the complaint from the victim and her parents.

The victim's father told the mediapersons that the two accused persons constantly accused them of coming near the international borders with some ulterior motive.

"We denied that again and again. But they molested my daughter and also snatched her mobile phone. Thereafter they gave us two options of either to pay money or offer my daughter for sexual favours. They threatened to make her pictures stored in the mobile phones viral in social media if we did not accept either of the two options. Finally, we handed over to them all the money we had," the victim's father said.