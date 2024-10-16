Amir Meets With Prime Minister Of Belgium

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Wednesday with the Prime of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of the First Summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the European Union (EU) at the Europa Building, the headquarters of the EU in the capital, Brussels.

The meeting dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to sharing perspectives on the latest issues, as well as regional and global developments of shared concern, especially developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the most prominent topics on the summit agenda.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, alongside a host of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness.

It was also attended by a number of senior officials from the Belgian side.

MENAFN16102024000067011011ID1108787109