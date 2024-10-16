Dropgym, London's Network Of Private Gyms, Opens New Branch In North-West London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DropGym opens new branch in North-west London, building on the success of their Queens Park and Hampstead branches.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DropGym has recently expanded its with the opening of a new branch in Mill Hill, marking its first foray into this area. This move is part of DropGym's broader strategy to bring its personalised, high-end experience to new parts of London. The Mill Hill location offers the same intimate and private setting as its other branches, catering to those looking for an exclusive workout environment away from the typical crowded gym scene.This expansion into Mill Hill reflects DropGym's commitment to providing accessible, boutique fitness options in local communities, with plans to continue growing in response to the rising demand for private, premium fitness facilities. Mill Hill is the latest addition to its existing locations in Queens Park and Hampstead, further establishing DropGym as a key player in London's boutique fitness landscape.About DropGym:Founded by Bez and Scott, DropGym is a network of boutique gyms offering a personalised fitness experience. With locations in Queens Park, Hampstead, and the newly opened Mill Hill branch, DropGym focuses on sustainability and proper technique, aiming to promote long-term health and well-being. The company plans to expand further across London as demand for exclusive gym environments grows.

Dropgym media contact

Dropgym

+44 7470 434237

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.