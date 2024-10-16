(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cafe Delhi Heights is excited to announce its month-long pasta festival, PASTA LA VISTA PASTA FRESCA, from 15th October to 15th November 2024. This festival brings the finest handmade, fresh pasta to food lovers, offering a range of authentic Italian dishes that can be customised to your preference.



Guests can indulge in various pasta options, including fettuccine, spinach and goat cheese ravioli, linguine, cannelloni, and lasagna, each made fresh for the festival. To complement the pasta, the menu features a wide selection of sauces, from the spicy kick of Arrabiata to the creamy richness of Carbonara. Whether you choose a light Pomodoro sauce, the earthy notes of truffle with mushrooms, or a tangy Frutti di Mare with seafood, every dish is crafted to deliver bold, unforgettable flavours.



Speaking of the festival, Vikrant Batra, Co-Founder of Cafe Delhi Heights, says,“At Cafe Delhi Heights, we've always celebrated diverse cuisines, and with the Pasta Fresca festival, we wanted to bring the true essence of Italian flavours to our guests. From handcrafted pasta to rich sauces, every dish reflects the love and care that goes into making authentic Italian food. We are confident this festival will create lasting memories for our patrons.”



For meat lovers, there are tempting add-ons like grilled chicken, minced lamb, bacon, and smoked chicken, which can be paired with your choice of pasta and sauce. The options are endless, ensuring every visit to Cafe Delhi Heights during this festival is a new experience for the palate.



This limited-time festival promises to be a pasta lover's dream, blending rich ingredients, traditional Italian cooking, and modern culinary innovation. Be sure to visit any Cafe Delhi Heights outlet to savor these delectable creations.



