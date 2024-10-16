Qatar's Amir Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani called Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and an end to the provocations of the settlers supported by the in the occupied West Bank.

This came during the first-of-its-kind summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) with the participation of state leaders.

In his opening speech, European Council President Charles Michel stressed the European side's readiness to work with the Gulf side to address international issues, especially in the Middle East, which is experiencing serious turmoil and challenges.

He also stressed the importance of proposing a comprehensive and stronger partnership between the EU and the GCC to achieve prosperity.

In turn, Sheikh Tamim stressed that the destructive war waged by the Israeli occupation on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon "has turned into a terrifying routine in the absence of any international accountability."

Sheikh Tamim stressed the urgent need to find a comprehensive settlement to the conflict based on a just solution to the Palestinian issue, based on international legitimacy resolutions, including complete withdrawal from the Arab territories occupied in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed Kuwait's delegation at the summit.

It is expected that the leaders will address the most important regional issues in their participation, most notably working to reduce the escalation in the Middle East region, which is witnessing unrest in Gaza and Lebanon by the Israeli occupation forces.

The summit was attended by the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the Secretary-General GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

It was also attended by the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammad Al-Maktoum, and the Omani Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Asaad bin Tariq Al Said.

The 27 heads of state and government of the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attended the summit. (end)

