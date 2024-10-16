Petfinder And Purina Celebrate National Pet Wellness Month With Donation Of Everroot Supplements To Greater Good Charities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership supports Seattle-area shelter pets in need

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Pet Wellness Month, Petfinder, which is powered by the pet experts at Purina, today announced a donation of more than 330,000 EverRoot dog supplements to Greater Good Charities. Valued at more than $1.9M, the donation will help Greater Good Charities provide supplements to support the and wellness of thousands of shelter dogs in the Seattle area as they await their forever families and settle into their new homes.

Developed by PhD animal nutritionists, EverRoot supplements are expert-backed and include high-quality ingredients

in a tasty, soft and chewy form that span a variety of key benefit areas for dogs, including hips and joints, skin and coat, calming, and digestion support. EverRoot formulates soft chews with nutrient-dense ingredients such as pumpkin and spirulina to support digestion and a healthy immune response.

"EverRoot supplements provide the perfect blend of ingredients to help keep these dogs happy and healthy throughout their lives," said Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian at Purina. "Purina is proud to partner again with Greater Good Charities to support the health and wellness of shelter pets this October and all year long."

Additionally, Petfinder is donating $25,000 to Greater Good Charities to support the global nonprofit's work in providing critical food and supplies for pets nationwide.

"We are grateful to our partners like Petfinder and Purina who are dedicated to providing nutritional support to pets across the country, in addition to promoting animal adoption," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "This donation of supplements will help shelters and families across the Seattle region support the well-being of the dogs in their care."

Petfinder is a searchable database of adoptable pets from over 11,000 shelters and rescue groups across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit

.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than

$150 million

towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina

or subscribe here

to get the latest Purina news.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on

Charity Navigator

and a Platinum Seal on

GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood or follow

