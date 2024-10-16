JIM BEAM® UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION WINTER RESERVE TO UNWRAP THE SPIRIT OF THE HOLIDAYS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrate the Warmth and Joy of the Season with the Exclusive Release

CLERMONT, Ky., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam, the world's #1 bourbon, announces the official release of its limited-edition Jim Beam Winter Reserve® . Crafted with the brand's iconic attention to detail, the new liquid offers a rich, seasonal flavor profile that captures the essence of the season, making it a standout addition to the brand's portfolio.

Jim Beam Winter Reserve

Enjoy Jim Beam Winter Reserve this holiday season with loved ones

Continue Reading

Aged for six years and finished in toasted barrels for enhanced richness, Jim Beam Winter Reserve presents a smooth and elevated bourbon with subtle notes of vanilla, cinnamon spice, and a hint of clove, delivering a warm finish that captures the essence of the season. Whether shared with friends and family, given as a thoughtful gift, or used to add a twist to classic cocktails, this winter-inspired bourbon is the ideal companion for creating memorable holiday moments.

"At Jim Beam, we're always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to our deeply rooted heritage," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh generation Master Distiller. "With Winter Reserve, we wanted to create a special bourbon that embodies the warmth of the holidays and the bold flavors that pair well with cold weather. We are excited to share it with our community and hope its holiday-inspired flavors bring people together to celebrate the joy of the season."

Jim Beam Winter Reserve is available for a limited time during the holiday season at a suggested retail price of $24.99. You can find it at select retailers, including ReserveBar, Total Wine, and Binny's, as well as at JimBeam. This special edition is available in a 750ml bottle, with an ABV of 43% / 86 proof, making it a delightful addition to any winter celebration.

For more information about Jim Beam Winter Reserve and its rich heritage, visit

or follow @jimbeamofficial on Instagram.

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations

of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black ® , Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to

, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and TokiTM; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as

Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, RokuTM and Sipsmith® gin, and is

a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The RocksTM Premium Cocktails. A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries,

Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit and .

Press Contacts:

Amanda Haynes: [email protected]

Kirsten Schubert: [email protected]

SOURCE Jim Beam

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED