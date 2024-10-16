TAMALITOZ LAUNCHES THEIR NEWEST FLAVOR: CHURRO CHOCOLATE CALIENTE PALOMITAZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tamalitoz, the trailblazing brand redefining the candy category with spicy-sweet confections, announces its latest addition to its mouthwatering line: Churro Chocolate Caliente Palomitaz. Palomitaz, which comes from“palomitas”-or popcorn-in Spanish, is the newest tantalizing snack from the boutique Mexican candy company flooding the aisles of major American retailers. The satisfying popcorn products have a heartier bite than Tamalitoz's innovative candies and chili pops but just as much irresistible flavor. With other variations bursting with inspiration from a Mexican fruit cart, from Divine Watermelon to Bite Me Blood Orange, Tamalitoz is diving into another treat that's just as nostalgic.“While imagining and daydreaming about our new Palomitaz flavors, I wanted something that evoked an experience unique to Mexican joy. This took me straight to the memory of indulging in a cup of hot chocolate and churros at the markets of Coyoacan or walking in the streets of the park in Polanco, Mexico. It is happiness food in its highest expression,” said Jack Bessudo, co-founder of Sugarox Candy Studio.Whatchoo' know about churro!?Churro Chocolate Caliente Palomitaz Popcorn swirls together the iconic Mexican flavor pairing of hot chocolate and churros into one decadent, but completely clean recipe with ingredients you can understand. Mexican hot chocolate is rich with more layers of spice and chili heat. After countless hours of irresistible and finger-licking taste testing in the Sugarox Candy Studio, Bessudo and his team chose to use cocoa powder instead of rolling the popcorn in melted chocolate. Blended with a dusting of warm, sweet and satisfying cinnamon-sugar, a little Guajillo Chili Powder for kick, and just a touch of sea salt, the crunchy, buttery popcorn floods the tastebuds like a happy day or loving hug.Movie nights, afternoon snack breaks, or even those late-night cravings won't be the same with Churro Chocolate Caliente Palomitaz in the mix. Whether one is curling up with a cozy film, sneaking a sweet bite between meetings, or sharing a bowl with friends at a weekend get-together, this popcorn is the perfect treat to make any moment feel special. With its warm, cinnamon-sugar embrace and a hint of spice, it's the snack that hits the sweet spot and turns any occasion into something a little more delightful.To learn more about Tamalitoz by Sugarox, visit them online and follow along on Instagram .Tamalitoz' range of spicy-sweet confections, are available online at Amazon and select retailers and grocers such as Whole Foods, Target, HEB, Buc-ees, Michael's, At Home and more.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tamalitoz by Sugarox and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ...

