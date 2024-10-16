Pakistan And Russia Commence Joint Military Drill 'Druzhba VII' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Pabbi Region

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistan has announced that, in coordination with the Russian military, it has launched a joint military exercise to mark the seventh year of cooperation between the two armies in“counter-terrorism.”

On Tuesday, October 15, the Pakistan Army's Public Relations Office released a statement saying that the“Friendship 2024” exercise is being held at the National Counter-Terrorism Center in the Pabbi region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to reports, the exercises started on Sunday, October 13, and will last two weeks.

The Pakistan Army stated that the exercise's purpose is to“enhance professional skills through joint training.”

The statement added that military forces from both countries will collaborate in combat operations in mountainous areas, with a focus on eliminating illegal armed groups.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced that its armed forces were sent to Pakistan on an Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft to participate in the exercises.

It is worth noting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is considered one of the most insecure provinces in Pakistan, where clashes between the military and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been ongoing since the beginning of this year.

The last joint military drill, Druzhba VI, was held in 2021 at the Molkino training area in Krasnodar, Russia. Pakistani armed forces regularly conduct joint exercises with other nations to enhance combat readiness and address logistics, training, and military doctrine issues.

These joint exercises reflect the growing defense cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, focusing on enhancing their counter-terrorism capabilities. As security challenges in the region persist, these drills are crucial in improving coordination and readiness to combat militant threats.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram