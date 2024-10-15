Water Diplomacy: A Strategic Imperative For The Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) As water scarcity deepens in the Middle East, Jordan finds itself at the heart of the region's looming water crisis. With limited natural water resources, changing climate and a growing population, the Kingdom faces a challenge in securing its water needs.

And while some governments, even in the water-scarce MENA region, continue to treat water as a technical matter, sidelining the necessary discussions that are crucial to addressing the underlying tensions, there is a growing recognition in Jordan that water must be treated as a strategic issue, not just a technical one.

The belief that technical cooperation will naturally translate into political progress is overly simplistic. Natasha Carmi, lead water adviser at Geneva Water Hub, insightfully pointed out "People think that if we have technical cooperation, then that filters up automatically into political processes, which is not true because the problem in the MENA region is political."

While technical cooperation brings countries sharing transboundary water resources closer by encouraging them to sit at the same table and explore approaches, the gap between technical solutions and political action highlights the core of the issue: Without addressing the deep-rooted political challenges surrounding water, technological innovation or cross-border cooperation will fall short of achieving a sustainable future.

So, what is the solution? A stronger political will from all countries sharing transboundary water resources. This political will must stem from the recognition that it is in the best interest of all riparian countries to protect shared water resources from pollution, overuse and other threats.

Jordan has been increasingly raising alarm bells about the dire situation of water in the Kingdom and beyond; taking the lead in advocating for water diplomacy and promoting for water as a tool for peace rather than potential cause for conflict. In this regard, Camri highlighted that "Governments consider water a technical issue, they don't consider it as a strategic issue, but Jordan is now raising the flag..."

Jordan has long managed its water shortages through careful management and international partnerships, but the current situation demands more than technical fixes - it requires a shift in political mindset across the region. Jordan's role as a leader in water diplomacy should prompt neighbouring governments to recognise that water must be treated as a strategic issue that affects national security and regional stability.

In this context, Swiss-Jordanian cooperation in water diplomacy provides a promising model for addressing these challenges. Switzerland, through initiatives like the Geneva Water Hub and the Blue Peace Middle East initiative, has been at the forefront of water diplomacy efforts in the region. These programmes are designed to foster dialogue and cooperation among countries that share water resources, helping to build trust and defuse tensions before they escalate into conflict.

However, as the expert further notes, "Because we do not address politics in water, technical water cooperation mechanisms, although they help change the narrative and discourse, are not going forward."

Switzerland's leadership in water diplomacy and Jordan's role as an active partner highlight the potential for international cooperation, but they also underscore the need for a more comprehensive approach.

The lesson from Jordan and Switzerland's cooperation is clear: Water diplomacy can change the narrative, but without political will and strategic engagement, it cannot change the reality. Water is not just a technical issue; it is a strategic imperative.