Qatar Keen To Maintain Equal Rights Of Citizens And Regional Stability: PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The proposed constitutional amendments to the Qatari constitutions are set to achieve justice and equality for all Qataris putting the interests of citizens above all other consideration, stressed HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdurahman bin Mohamed al-Thani.

Speaking to Qatar TV on Tuesday night in an interview on the occasion of the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's address during the inauguration of the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council, he said that while the members of the Shura Council will be appointed according to the new amendments, the jurisdiction of the council will remain untouched and the council will continue to exercise its usual tasks. He said that when His Highness the Amir took the decision to go ahead with electing the designated numbers of Shura Council members in 2021, there was no external or internal compulsion or pressures to do this. On the contrary, there were some voices among the elite decision makers that did not favour the launch of such elections, but His Highness the Amir wanted to launch the experiment and see the outcomes. Eventually, the studies conducted on this issue lead to the outcome that these elections will not serve the development and advancement of the country for the upcoming period.

HE Sheikh Abdulrahman stressed that the proposed constitutional changes have been studied well with the assistance of the experts and well-informed persons to make sure that what have been issued would certainly serve the next phase. The main base for such amendment is to maintain the solidarity and unity of the citizens of the country, giving them full equal rights in duties and rights while affirming the authority of the law. Further, the minimum age limits for the Shura council have been eliminated at the new amendments giving younger people more opportunity to serve their country according to their qualifications, experience and capabilities.

HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said that mechanisms of decision making have been well-known and well-defined in Qatar over the past thirty or even fourt years, where there are open communication channels among the ruler and the people. He noted that the experience of Qatar is particular to itself and should not be compared to others , as its governance is based on achieving justice and equality among all without any form of discrimination, where all citizens are given equal opportunity in jobs, services, rights, privileges and duties. He pointed out that even non-Qataris enjoy equal treatment protected by the law. He said all the generations that lived in this country faced the same challenges and difficulties and worked together united for the development and progress of their country. They have all been known for their high and generous ethics and morality. Accordingly, nobody should be left out of the proper citizenship rights.

In the meantime, the proposed constitutional amendments will follow the approved and usual procedures with being first approved by at least two third of the members of the Shura Council, it will undergo a public vote as His Highness the Amir is keen to directly involve the people in this. Sheikh Abdulrahman explained that the Shura Council in Qatar is a house of experienced and consultative members not a partisan council. It does not represent certain parties but should work for the uniramous interests of all the people of the country through wise and adequate advice and consultation.

Further, HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister stressed that HH the Amir directives is to diversify the economy and create more incentives for investments to attract for investments into the country to benefit from the sophisticated infrastructure and services accomplished over the past period. He said more will be done to prepare Qatari people to embrace the new investment trends and open up the business environment. The already taken steps include sophisticated and modern health and education services with focus on technology, science and artificial intelligence.

Besides, the state is set to increase the private sector in the field of the promising health care projects.

Regarding Qatar role as a mediator in resolving international disputes and crises, he stressed that Qatar has established itself as a reliable and experienced mediator able to reach out to all the parties of a conflict as it is keen to maintain the security and stability of the region because its sees this as a necessity for its own progress. Qatar has a long documented history of successful mediation efforts and works with transparency with all parties.

Accordingly, he said that Qatar will continue its efforts to stop the aggression on the Palestinian people. The country has been exerting extensive efforts for more than one year to end this Israeli war on Gaza and is determined to do what it can to end such atrocities there.

Regarding the situation in Lebanon, he stressed that Qatar's priority now is to stop the Israeli attacks against Lebanon, but for the other political issues in regard to the Lebanese prudency it is an issue that pertains to the Lebanese's people's decision.

Regarding the close relations with the USA, he pointed out that both countries enjoy strong relations based on mutual respect and sovereignty of each county, each of them is the master of his own independent decision and relations with others.

