Earthquake Insurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The earthquake insurance market has also grown robustly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.54 billion in 2023 to $8.02 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.3%. The growth is attributed to a rise in natural disasters, government regulations, urbanization, higher demand for insuring older buildings, and the growing trend of home insurance policies.

The earthquake insurance market is expected to expand, growing to $10.30 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors such as the adoption of insurance due to uncertainties, increased construction activities, rising natural disasters, and heightened awareness of earthquake insurance needs contribute to this growth. Trends include the use of earthquake warning systems, IoT-based technologies, data analytics, risk modeling advancements, and innovative products.

The increasing frequency of natural disasters is expected to fuel the growth of the earthquake insurance market. Natural disasters, caused by factors like rising temperatures, storm intensity, and land use changes, lead to significant property damage. Earthquake insurance provides financial coverage for repairs to homes and businesses, promoting economic stability after disasters.

Major companies operating in the earthquake insurance market are Berkshire Hathaway Inc., State Farm Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Allstate Corporation, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Chubb Limited, The United Services Automobile Association (USAA), Mapfre S.A., The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., American Family Mutual Insurance Company S.I., Farmers Insurance Group, Assurant Inc., Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Mercury General Corporation, Amica Mutual Insurance Company, CW Group Holdings Inc., The Earthquake Commission (EQC), GeoVera Holdings Inc., The California Earthquake Authority

Key players in the earthquake insurance market are prioritizing the development of innovative insurance products, like natural catastrophe (Nat Cat) insurance, to facilitate faster and more efficient payouts after natural disasters. NormanMax Syndicate 3939 stands out as the first syndicate specializing in parametric re/insurance products for natural catastrophes, including hurricanes, tropical cyclones, typhoons, and earthquakes.

1) By Type: Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance

2) By Coverage Type: Comprehensive, Catastrophic

3) By Distribution Channel: Banks, Agents, Brokers, Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Personal, Commercial

5) By End-User: Individuals, Business

North America was the largest region in the earthquake insurance market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Earthquake insurance is a specialized form of property insurance aimed at safeguarding homeowners and renters from financial losses caused by earthquake-related damage. This insurance helps lessen the financial burden of earthquakes and offers reassurance to those residing in areas prone to seismic activity.

