Cytracom Announces Relocation To Mckinney, Texas, Occupying The Top Two Floors Of District 121

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytracom, a leading provider of secure, cloud-based communications and networking solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is excited to announce its relocation to District 121 in McKinney. The new office, covering approximately 30,000 square feet, will feature modern workspaces designed to foster innovation and collaboration for its rapidly growing workforce. Employees will also enjoy easy access to premium amenities such as top-tier restaurants, live entertainment, and other attractions.

The new headquarters offers the ideal environment to enhance Cytracom's dynamic workplace culture, supporting the company's continued rapid growth. With plans to double staff by the end of 2025, the expanded space is designed to accommodate the needs of a growing workforce while fostering innovation and collaboration. Its prime location-conveniently close to hotels and apartments-makes it ideal for both local and remote employees and visiting partners.

"We believe McKinney and the 121 Corridor offer the perfect environment for Cytracom's next phase of growth," said Zane Conkle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cytracom. "The vibrant commercial district, growing tech sector, and increasing access to top talent make this an ideal location. Our new headquarters reflects our culture of innovation and collaboration, and we're excited to create a space that inspires our teams and welcomes our customers and partners."

District 121, with its unique blend of residential, retail, office, and entertainment spaces, provides an attractive location for businesses like Cytracom. The office complex includes premium features such as a lounge, golf simulator, fitness center, and a variety of dining options-from casual eateries to fine dining establishments.

"McKinney is focused on attracting employers in innovative industries that build high-wage, high-skill jobs. Cytracom embodies the excellence and forward-thinking spirit we value in our community," said Michael Kowski, President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation. "We look forward to watching

Cytracom continue to grow and become even more ingrained in the fabric of our city."

This move is part of Cytracom's broader strategy to tap into the region's growing tech talent pool and aligns with the McKinney Economic Development Corporation's vision of establishing the city as a hub for high-tech companies. Cytracom's new headquarters will occupy the top two floors of the District 121 office building, providing ample room for continued expansion.

Cytracom delivers critical IT infrastructure, offering cloud-based unified communications and secure networking solutions tailored for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By simplifying complex technologies, Cytracom ensures businesses remain connected, secure, and compliant in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Cytracom supports partners and customers across North America. To learn more, visit

cytracom .

