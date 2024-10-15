United Airlines Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results: Exceeds Earnings Per Share Expectations

Year-to-date generated $7.2 billion of operating cash flow and $3.4 billion free cash flow

Company sees revenue trends improve as reached an inflection point in the quarter

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United (UAL) today reported third-quarter 2024 results. The company had pre-tax of $1.3 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 8.7%; adjusted pre-tax earnings1 of $1.4 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin1 of 9.7%. The company also achieved diluted earnings per share of $2.90; adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $3.33, ahead of the third-quarter 2024 guidance provided at the start of the quarter of $2.75 to $3.25.

The company produced strong financial and operational results in the quarter. As the company expected, revenue trends improved as the industry reached an inflection point in the quarter with unprofitable capacity exiting the market. Domestic unit revenue was positive year-over-year in August and September. Demand continues to be strong for the United product: Corporate revenues were up 13% year over year in September, and in the quarter premium revenues continued to remain resilient and were up 5% year over year and revenue from Basic Economy was up 20% year over year.

"I appreciate the entire United team coming together to take care of our customers by operating a safe and on-time airline this summer," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "As predicted, unproductive capacity left the market in mid-August, and we saw a clear inflection point in our revenue trends that propelled United to exceed Q3 expectations. A prosperous summer 2024 is just the beginning as our improved customer experience combined with United Next positions the airline at the top of the industry for the foreseeable future."



Capital Allocation

The company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion of outstanding shares of common stock and warrants originally issued to the U.S. Treasury under the CARES Act and Payroll Support Program, subject to a limit of $500 million in aggregate through year-end 2024. This amount represents approximately 7% percent of the company's market capitalization based on the closing stock price on Oct 14, 2024. This is the first share repurchase program since the suspension of the previous program in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless suspended or terminated earlier by our Board of Directors, this program has no set expiration date and will therefore terminate when the company has completed all purchases authorized under the program.

"In the last four years, we've invested $22 billion in our product and nearly $10 billion in our people. Those investments have enabled higher profits and are now contributing to growing free cash flow," said United Airlines CFO Michael Leskinen. "We're now in a position to add a share repurchase program as we continue to invest in and deleverage our business. We are simultaneously targeting net leverage2 below 2x in the next few years. We intend this buyback to be the beginning of a consistent and disciplined return of capital that is paced by our ability to generate increasing levels of free cash."

In the quarter, the company repurchased in the open market just over 2 million shares of UAL common stock in connection with the exercise of roughly 6.4 million warrants issued to the U.S. Treasury under the CARES Act and Payroll Support Program. The repurchase of these shares eliminated the dilution associated with the warrants exercised and are separate from the $1.5 billion share repurchase program above. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.99.

Under today's $1.5 billion share repurchase program shares may be repurchased in the open market and in privately negotiated transactions, as well as accelerated repurchase agreements, depending on the capital needs of the business, the market price of UAL common stock, general market conditions, securities law limitations and other factors.

Third-Quarter Financial Results



Capacity up 4.1% compared to third-quarter 2023.

Total operating revenue of $14.8 billion, up 2.5% compared to third-quarter 2023.

TRASM down 1.6% compared to third-quarter 2023.

CASM up 0.1%, and CASM-ex1 up 6.5%, compared to third-quarter 2023.

Pre-tax earnings of $1.3 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 8.7%; adjusted pre-tax earnings1 of $1.4 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin1 of 9.7%.

Net income of $1.0 billion; adjusted net income1 of $1.1 billion.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.90; adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $3.33.

Average fuel price per gallon of $2.56.

Ending available liquidity[3] of $17.1 billion.

Total debt and finance lease obligations of $25.7 billion at quarter end.

Voluntarily pre-paid the remaining $1.8 billion outstanding balance of the MileagePlus term loan with an interest rate near 11%. Net leverage1 of 2.7x.

Key Highlights



United announced an industry-leading agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's Wi-Fi service to more than 1,000 of the airline's mainline and regional aircraft, providing customers free, fast, reliable internet connectivity on passenger flights as soon as late 2025.

Last week, United announced the largest international expansion in the airline's history, bringing service to eight new Atlantic and Pacific destinations in summer 2025 (Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Faro, Portugal; Palermo, Italy; Dakar, Senegal; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; Nuuk, Greenland; and Kaohsiung, Taiwan). United will serve more international destinations across the Atlantic and Pacific than all other U.S. carriers combined with 800 daily flights to and from 147 international destinations, including nearly 40 not served by any other U.S. airline.

Increased third quarter customer satisfaction ratings by 5.4 points year over year as measured by the Net Promoter Score scale, with improvements to important touchpoints like baggage, inflight entertainment and food and beverage.

Ranked first in on time departure and second in on time arrival amongst major U.S. airlines for the third quarter, with the best on time departure in the months of August and September.

United became the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. United signed an agreement with SkyWest to begin operating the CRJ550 as part of the United Express portfolio, with 11 initial aircraft to start entering the fleet in December of this year and opportunity for more in the future.

Customer Experience



Saw a 5.8% increase in customer check-in satisfaction, a 6.5% increase in customer checking in digitally and 9% increase in customer bypassing the lobby for the third quarter year over year thanks to check-in process improvements like introducing Spanish translations within features of the United app, enhancing digital check-in options for basic economy and expanding curbside bag drop-off outside airports.

Opened the newly updated South Terminal lobby at Miami International Airport, featuring 10 new ticket counters, additional self-serve kiosks and other time-saving app features like bag drop shortcut and updated signage.

Nearly half (49%) of passengers whose trips were cancelled were rebooked through United's automated service or through self-service in the third quarter, an increase in five points year over year.

Enhanced customers' culinary experience with the introduction of the airline's new domestic economy cabin wine list, which includes canned wine from two women-owned companies and expanded choice for customers with new rose and brut options.

With Live Activities on Apple Watch, customers can now access important flight information right from their wrist without opening the United app.

Unveiled improvements to United's digital offerings by introducing digital food menus for all flights and cabins within the United app and transitioning Hemispheres® magazine to an all-access digital experience on United. Opened the Reset Suite by Therabody at Chicago O'Hare, a luxury wellness lounge for customers to relax prior to their flight.

Operations



Operated the busiest third quarter as measured by revenue passenger volumes in company history, setting the record for the most ever passengers carried for the July 4 and Labor Day holidays and for the highest number of customers carried in a day at 552,000 in July.

Set the company record for the highest daily customer average in a month of September with 474,000 carried.

United finished the quarter with the best on time departure amongst major U.S. airlines in six of seven of United's U.S. hub locations, making it the 30th quarter in a row leading on time departure at United's Chicago O'Hare hub and 10th in a row leading United's Denver hub. In September, the airline achieved its highest completion rate year to date.

Network



United operated its largest domestic U.S. and Canada third quarter schedule in company history, an increase of 5.2% and 18.5% of flights year over year, respectively.

In the third quarter, United operated the largest schedule to Europe in United's history, including the largest-ever United schedules to popular Southern Europe tourist destinations such as Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

The carrier announced its first-ever nonstop flight between its New York/Newark hub and Dominica, to begin service in February subject to government approval.

United added or increased service across 145 flights to help customers reach major special events like the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, college football games across the country, and Chicago Bears away games, including adding flights for fans to support the team for their international game in London.

United launched or reinstated routes from Washington, D.C. to Greenville, S.C.; San Francisco to Detroit, Mich.; and St. Louis, Mo., and added an additional route from San Francisco to Montréal. With reinstated service between Los Angeles and Shanghai in the third quarter, United continues to operate the largest mainland China network of any carrier and is the only U.S. carrier to serve mainland China from Los Angeles.

Awards



United was recognized for the ninth year in a row as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability Equality Index.

Executive Vice President and Chief Communication Officer Josh Earnest was named to PR Week's Power List for the fourth year in a row in recognition of his influential industry leadership.

Linda Jojo, United's Chief Customer Officer, was reappointed to the Federal Aviation Administration's Management Advisory Council for a second term, serving as the Chair.

United's Digital Technology team won the Digital Leadership Award from the Flight Global Airline Strategy Awards for their innovation and excellence in the market. Business Travel News Europe awarded the airline the 2024 Technology Innovation and Traveler Experience award for the United app's improvements to customer experience.

Employees and Communities



In partnership with United's Eco-Skies Alliance, United partnered with the San Francisco 49ers to become the first NFL team to purchase sustainable aviation fuel.

In the third quarter, United saw a nearly 50% growth in employee volunteerism year to date, with nearly 4,000 United employees volunteering more than 16,000 hours, 11,000 hours of which were logged in United's annual month-long volunteer campaign September of Service to honor those affected by 9/11.

Announced a new sponsorship with the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards as the three teams' official airline and a founding partner of the Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capitol One Arena transformation, giving MileagePlus customers access to exclusive experiences.

For the second year in a row, United donated $1.25 million through the education nonprofit DonorsChoose to support aviation and STEM classroom projects in historically underfunded schools across United's domestic hub communities.

United and Airlink mobilized 335 responders for 14 emergencies, humanitarian crises and recovery and preparedness initiatives globally, and United shipped 17 million tons of aid cargo to support relief efforts.

Members of United's Black Business Resource Group Beacon participated in Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade, with United awarding a $2,500 scholarship to Emory University. United hosted more than 850 girls at 35 different airports across their system to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Girls in Aviation Day, recognizing the achievements of women in aviation and inspiring the next generation of aviators.

Earnings Call

UAL will hold a conference call to discuss third-quarter financial results, as well as its financial and operational outlook for the fourth-quarter 2024 and beyond, on Wednesday, October 16, at 9:30 a.m. CDT/10:30 a.m. EDT. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at united. The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website.

Outlook

This press release should be read in conjunction with the company's Investor Update issued in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement, which provides additional information on the company's business outlook (including certain financial and operational guidance) and is furnished with this press release to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Investor Update is also available at united. Management will also discuss certain business outlook items, including providing certain full year 2024 financial targets, during the quarterly earnings conference call.

The company's business outlook is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release. Please see the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world. For more about how to join the United team, please visit and more information about the company is at . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

