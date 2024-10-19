Braze further strengthens Middle East operations

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Sharif Kotb joins Braze as Area Vice President for its Middle East operations at the company’s ‘Grow with Braze’ annual customer event in the region



Dubai, UAE; October 18, 2024: Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, announced the appointment of Sharif Kotb as Area Vice President for GCC. This appointment builds on the company’s planned expansion of its footprint into the region, including plans to open an office in Dubai. Kotb, who previously held a leadership role at Web Services (AWS), will work alongside Shahid Nizami, Vice President APAC & GCC, to expand business in the region, which today includes customers such as Anghami, Majid Al Futtaim, McDonald’s GCC, and Noon.



Speaking about Kotb’s appointment, Nizami said: “The Middle East is a rapidly growing market for Braze, and we are committed to strengthening our business in the region, supported by a strong team that Sharif Kotb will lead. As an accomplished technology professional with more than two decades of experience in developing and implementing enterprise and cloud solutions across different customer segments around the globe, he is the perfect candidate to introduce the Braze platform to more brands in the region.”



“I am excited to join the journey Braze is on in the Middle East, working with some of the region's most exciting brands to help them scale their customer engagement strategies," said Kotb. "Consumers across the Middle East now have more brand choice than ever before, and our focus is to empower marketers to meet these demands by helping them in creating personalized marketing strategies and gaining actionable insights that enhance customer engagement.”



Earlier this month, Braze held its annual ‘Grow with Braze’ customer event in the region in Dubai. The event featured speakers from Braze customers and partners, including Careem, Instashop, eyewa, Five Holdings, Snowflake, Contentsquare, Property Finder, Floward, Pizza Hut, and Ogilvy MENA. These marketing leaders shared their thoughts on how they’re creating impactful customer engagement strategies and building lasting loyalty. Senior Braze executives discussed how the company is helping brands with their customer engagement efforts across the region, no matter what stage of growth the company is at.



Giving the opening remarks on the craft of customer engagement, Nizami said: “Brands and marketers today are overwhelmed by the tools and technologies available to increase agility, efficiency and productivity. With the advent of Generative AI, marketers are now empowered with even more insights. This has opened the door to a rise in efficiency and innovation. The question is: How can marketers proactively respond and harness these trends and technologies to their advantage? This is where Braze can help. Our platform empowers marketers to creatively engage with customers in real-time across multiple channels.”





