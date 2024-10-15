Israeli Policeman Killed, Four Injured In Shooting On Highway Near Ashdod

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli have announced that a security officer was killed, and four others were in a shooting by an armed man on a highway near Tel Aviv.

According to police reports, the attacker was shot dead by an armed bystander.

Initial investigations by the Israeli police revealed that the attacker approached the highway on foot and began shooting at a police officer and passing vehicles.

Mirit Ben Mayor, a police spokesperson, told reporters:“A came onto the main road between Yavne and Tel Aviv, opened fire on a police car, and then fired at other vehicles, injuring several people.”

So far, no information has been released about the identity or motive of the attacker.

Amid the ongoing conflict, tensions between Iran and Israel have reached new heights. Israel has increased its military operations against Iranian targets in Syria and other regions, citing security threats posed by Iran's influence.

With the possibility of Israeli retaliation directly against Iran, especially in light of Iran's support for groups like Hezbollah, the Middle East faces the potential for a dangerous escalation.

Diplomatic efforts to contain the situation are becoming increasingly difficult, and any significant military strike by Israel could provoke a retaliatory response from Iran, further destabilizing the region and heightening the risk of a full-scale conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram