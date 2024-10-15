(MENAFN- Pressat)



Date: 15/10/2024



Indian Cuisine Takes the UK by Storm: British Indian Good Food Guide Reveals Top 20 Restaurants Nationwide



In a year where British dining continues to diversify, the British Indian Good Food Guide Has unveiled its Top 20 Indian Restaurants across the UK, reflecting the nation's love affair with Indian cuisine.



From traditional flavours to innovative dishes, this year's guide represents the very best the UK has to offer, proving that Indian cuisine remains a cornerstone of British dining culture.



With the ongoing evolution of the food scene, this list underscores the rising demand for authentic regional Indian dishes-from Keralan fish curries to Indian street food, capturing the hearts (and stomachs) of diners up and down the country.



Raval Leads the Charge in the North



Among the selected venues, Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, located on the iconic Tyne Bridge, stands out as the Best Indian Restaurant Outside London.



This Newcastle Gateshead gem not only captures the imagination with its unique blend of spices and ingredients but also contributes significantly to the resurgence of the North East's culinary scene.



" Raval has redefined Indian dining in the region," said Phil Shaw , Marketing Director at the British Indian Good Food Guide.

“Their focus on innovation and authenticity is unmatched, which is why they've earned a place at the top of our guide."



With dishes such as Lobster & Mango and Darjeeling Lamb Cutlets, Raval is a testament to how Indian cuisine is constantly evolving while staying true to its roots.



Top 20 Indian Restaurants in the UK



This year's guide features an impressive lineup of restaurants, showcasing culinary excellence across the country:



1. Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar (Newcastle Gateshead ) – Best Indian Restaurant Outside London.



2. Quilon (London) – Michelin-starred for its coastal Indian flavours.



3. Benares Restaurant & Bar (London) – A fine-dining experience blending Indian and British cuisines.



4. Dishoom Manchester – Nostalgic Irani café fare with iconic dishes.



5. Tharavadu (Leeds ) – Celebrated for its authentic Keralan cuisine.



7. Kanishka by Atul Kochhar (London) – Innovative tasting menus pushing culinary boundaries.



8. Asha's (Birmingham) – Renowned for its authentic Indian dishes.



9. Swadish (Glasgow) – Modern twists on traditional Indian recipes.



10. Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food (Edinburgh) – Vibrant Indian street food offerings.



11. Purple Poppadom (Cardiff) – Fusion of Indian and Welsh flavours.



12. Mowgli Street Food (Liverpool) – Authentic street food inspired by India's bustling markets.



13. Veeraswamy (London) – Showcases vibrant, fresh ingredients.



14. Masala Junction (Nottingham) – Diverse menu reflecting India's rich flavours.



15. Urban Choola (Sheffield) – Innovative takes on Indian classics.



16. Mumtaz (Bradford) – Celebrated for its authentic Punjabi cuisine.



17. The Chilli Pickle (Brighton) – Modern twists on traditional dishes.



18. Kuti's Brasserie (Southampton) – Known for its regional Indian specialties.



19. Tamatanga (Leicester) – Lively atmosphere with delicious curries.



20. The Mint Room (Bristol) – Upscale Indian dining with rave reviews.



This diverse selection illustrates the UK's widespread appreciation of Indian food, highlighting how Indian culinary innovation extends far beyond the capital.



The Broader Picture: Why Indian Cuisine Thrives



The influence of Indian cuisine on British culture has never been stronger. With over 10,000 Indian restaurants in the UK contributing significantly to the economy, the industry shows no signs of slowing down.



The rising interest in authentic regional dishes-like Goan and Keralan cuisines-reflects the UK's growing demand for not just curry, but an array of diverse Indian dishes.



According to Phil Shaw, “Indian restaurants are no longer just places for a night out-they're cultural landmarks, representing the diversity and vibrancy of British food culture."



Explore the Full List



For those looking to experience the best Indian food the UK has to offer, the British Indian Good Food Guide invites you to explore the full list of restaurants on their website, showcasing the finest dining experiences from Birmingham to Brighton.



Visit British Indian Good Food Guide for more information.





END OF RELEASE



Notes for Editors:

For further information, please contact:

Alan Brown , Marketing Manager

Email : ...

Address: British Indian Good Food Guide, 1st Floor, 7 Marlborough Cres, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4EE

Website : British indian good food guide

Facebook : British indian good food guide



About the British Indian Good Food Guide:

The British Indian Good Food Guide is the ultimate resource for discovering the best Indian restaurants across the UK.

Our mission is to celebrate the diversity and excellence of British Indian cuisine, highlighting top dining experiences through an annual guide that reflects authenticity, taste, and service.

Each restaurant featured undergoes a thorough review process, ensuring a truly exceptional dining experience for food lovers across the country

