There Was Reshuffle In Top Three Most Expensive Companies In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Nvidia has taken away from Microsoft the second place among the largest companies in the world by capitalization, Azernews reports.

On Monday, October 14, Nvidia shares rose by 2.43% and closed at $138.07 apiece. The quotes rose above the $138 level for the first time. As a result, the company's value reached $3.39 trillion. Microsoft's capitalization is $3.12 trillion.

Apple remains the largest company by capitalization. The market value of the IT giant is estimated at $3.52 trillion.

Since the beginning of the year, Nvidia's securities have already risen in price by 2.8 times. Quotes are growing rapidly due to the popularity of artificial intelligence and high sales expectations for new Blackwell chips.

The richest man in the world is still the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and the owner of the social network X (former Twitter) Elon Musk. The entrepreneur's fortune is estimated at $241 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.