There Was Reshuffle In Top Three Most Expensive Companies In World
Date
10/15/2024 3:12:25 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Nvidia has taken away from Microsoft the second place among the
largest companies in the world by capitalization,
Azernews reports.
On Monday, October 14, Nvidia shares rose by 2.43% and closed at
$138.07 apiece. The quotes rose above the $138 level for the first
time. As a result, the company's market value reached $3.39
trillion. Microsoft's capitalization is $3.12 trillion.
Apple remains the largest company by capitalization. The market
value of the IT giant is estimated at $3.52 trillion.
Since the beginning of the year, Nvidia's securities have
already risen in price by 2.8 times. Quotes are growing rapidly due
to the popularity of artificial intelligence and high sales
expectations for new Blackwell chips.
The richest man in the world is still the founder of Tesla,
SpaceX and the owner of the social network X (former Twitter) Elon
Musk. The entrepreneur's fortune is estimated at $241 billion,
according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108782018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.