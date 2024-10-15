France's New Outpost: Macron's Colonial Script In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Macron's government does not stop its propaganda machine and
expansionist policy regarding the South Caucasus for a moment.
Under the guise of "Everything is for Armenia's sake", Yerevan has
almost been turned into an outpost of Paris. The other day, the
discussion between France's ambassador to Armenia, Olivier
Decottignies, and Armenia's Defence Minister, Suren Papikyan,
formed a strange scene. France appointed this pseudo-diplomat as
prefect of Armenia and as Macron's eyes in the region, thus
completing the process of France's colonisation of this territory
with subsequent registration as an overseas department similar to
French Guiana. The meeting between Decottignies and Armenia's
Defence Minister highlights France's growing military engagement in
the South Caucasus.
The discussions revolved around expanding defence cooperation,
including reforms within the Armenian Armed Forces and cooperative
programmes focused on enhancing Armenia's military capabilities.
This meeting reflects France's ambition to cement its influence
over Armenia, deepening what seems to be a strategy of neo-colonial
entanglement.
France's Retreat Overseas, Armenia as a new
pillar
First and foremost, France's expanding presence in Armenia
mirrors a broader trend: the diminishing impact of French policies
in former colonies across Africa and overseas territories. Recent
events in Martinique, Guadeloupe and Kanaky, where anti-French
sentiment has surged, illustrate this decline. The same is true in
other parts of the Global South, where France's reputation as a
colonial power has become a liability. With fewer reliable spheres
of influence, Macron's administration is increasingly turning to
Armenia as a safe bet to maintain geopolitical relevance, it
resembles a form of soft colonialism-promising identity, prestige,
and European belonging in exchange for obedience.
Armenia must also consider France's track record in fulfilling
military promises. History has shown that France's support is often
transactional, fluctuating with changing geopolitical priorities.
His initial vows to stand firmly by Ukraine and support Zelenskyy's
government have fallen short, exposing France's fluctuating
commitment to allies. Macron's foreign policy often revolves around
temporary interests rather than sustained partnerships, treating
smaller nations, as nothing more than a disposable item in moments
of shifting geopolitical priorities.
There is a stark warning here for Yerevan: Macron's gestures of
friendship come with an expiration date. Armenia risks being
abandoned just as quickly as France's support for Ukraine began to
wane. The illusion of shared values and promises of European
integration might collapse the moment Paris's strategic interests
shift elsewhere.
Proxy war by proxy diplomacy
Macron's approach appears to extend beyond simple military
support. France is not only preparing Armenia for conflict through
arms deals and military agreements but also encouraging other
European nations to join this agenda. By sending soldiers to
Armenia under various guises and expanding its defence ties, France
risks turning Armenia into a staging ground for conflicts with
regional powers, including Türkiye and Russia.
"France continues its proxy war against Azerbaijan, over the
South Caucasus country of Armenia, and by arming small countries,
it prepares them for war against big powers." These actions betray
France's underlying motive-to maintain its geopolitical presence by
using Armenia as leverage against larger regional actors.
France's militarist policies in Armenia are not without
consequences. Macron's aggressive stance has triggered a boomerang
effect, damaging France's international reputation. The EU, often
represented by France on international platforms, is also suffering
from this fallout. Macron's insistence on obstructing peace between
Armenia and Azerbaijan only serves to isolate France further, as
regional actors view these moves as destabilising rather than
constructive.
Arming Armenia and encouraging militarisation at a time when
peace negotiations are still ongoing jeopardises not only Armenia's
stability but also the broader regional balance. Macron's policies
risk turning Armenia into a tool for foreign ambitions, pushing it
closer to renewed conflict rather than sustainable peace.
Finally, the notion that France would remain committed to
Armenia's defence in the event of heightened tensions seems
optimistic at best. Armenia's overreliance on a European power with
waning global influence could leave it vulnerable in the region.
The meeting between Decottignies and Papikyan signals a deepening
of military cooperation, but Armenia must be cautious not to fall
into a strategic dependency on France. Macron's policy, cloaked in
promises of support and reform, resembles a soft colonialism that
lures allies with temporary benefits. Armenia may soon discover
that it is nothing more than a pawn in France's geopolitical
chessboard, discarded once it no longer serves Paris's
interests.
For Armenia, the path forward lies in recalibrating its foreign
policy. Prioritising sustainable regional partnerships over distant
alliances with fluctuating powers like France will be critical.
Otherwise, Armenia could risk its sovereignty in exchange for
promises that may never materialise, finding itself isolated at a
time when regional cooperation is more necessary than ever.
