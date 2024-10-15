SAIC And Wind River Expand Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Development And Deployment Of Mission-Critical Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will deliver industry-leading to customers

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) and Wind River ® have announced an expanded strategic partnership to deliver industry-leading technologies to government customers by easing mission-oriented integration, speeding development and enhancing functionality in systems, for the U.S. and other government entities, including Cabinet-level departments and independent agencies.



As part of the partnership, SAIC and Wind River will collaborate on product integration and joint go-to-market plans across the Wind River software portfolio, including digital engineering and digital twin, DevSecOps, Linux, safety certifiable products and certification services and cloud-based command and control operations.

For more than a decade, Wind River has been a trusted SAIC partner supporting U.S. Army embedded software development at Redstone Arsenal. The expanded strategic partnership will enable acceleration of mission solutions and provide secure, safe and reliable mission-critical systems across a range of applications. Those include lifecycle systems, engineering and computer resource engineering support to systems, and activities necessary to define concepts and requirements, while also plan, manage, develop, sustain, modify, improve, test, train, field and retire systems and system computer resources in a time frame necessary to meet customer needs.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Wind River, which enables us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that accelerate the design and mission-oriented integration of complex weapons systems,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and manager, Army Business Group.“Together, we are poised to leverage a suite of cloud based digital engineering tools purposely designed to address the requirements in building the Army of 2030."

SAIC is uniquely focused on offering prebuilt, commercially integrated and configured products and services to customers, accelerating time to value for all parties. As a market leader, SAIC is helping accelerate Army modernization by empowering the Army with trusted services and cutting-edge technology-agnostic integrated solutions that provide accelerated Operational Outcomes for Multi-Domain Operations.

“Wind River's strategic partnership with SAIC represents a pivotal moment for our government customers, driving a transformational shift toward delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that advance the software-defined future of mission-critical, AI-driven applications at the intelligent edge,” said Avijit Sinha, Wind River President.“Together, we will introduce innovative, highly capable joint solutions that provide transformative value across defense, space, civilian, and intelligence sectors, and beyond.”

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical systems. With technology proven in over 750 safety programs and in more than 120 civilian and military aircraft, Wind River has over three decades of experience helping to build safe, secure, and reliable computing systems for demanding commercial aircraft, space exploration, and military operations. It is a leading supplier of real-time operating systems, Linux offerings, hypervisors, and simulation technology to the aerospace, government, and defense industries with its portfolio of product, including VxWorks®, Wind River HelixTM Virtualization Platform, Wind River Linux, Wind River Studio Developer, and the recently launched eLxr Pro.

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com . For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at .

