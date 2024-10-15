EGR USA To Showcase Cutting-Edge Accessories For INEOS Quartermaster, Ford Ranger, And GMC 2500 At SEMA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EGR Happy Hour SEMA Event

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EGR USA , a leading of premium truck accessories, is excited to announce its attendance at SEMA 2024 in Las Vegas, showcasing an impressive lineup of their latest innovations. At Booth #58093 in the West Hall, EGR will display their newest accessories outfitting the INEOS Quartermaster, Ford Ranger, and GMC 2500, offering attendees a firsthand look at the cutting-edge designs that enhance both performance and style.Feature at the EGR Booth:INEOS Quartermaster – Rugged and ready for adventure, the INEOS Quartermaster will be showcased with EGR's latest off-road and exterior accessories, highlighting unmatched durability and style enhancements.Ford Ranger – A crowd favorite, the Ford Ranger will be outfitted with EGR's newest fender flares , hood guards, and truck bed cover , demonstrating a perfect combination of function and bold design.GMC 2500 – Known for its strength, the GMC 2500 at the EGR booth will feature advanced EGR accessories such as bed covers and roll bars that are built to withstand the toughest conditions while adding a sleek, rugged look.Exclusive Events:EGR USA is also excited to host a Happy Hour event on Wednesday, November 6th, from 4:00-6:00 PM at their booth (#58093). Attendees are invited to unwind, meet the EGR team, and enjoy complimentary drinks while exploring the latest truck accessories and innovations.In addition, The Truck Show Podcast will record a live episode directly from the EGR booth during the Happy Hour event. Join the podcast's hosts and special guests for an exciting, truck-centric discussion with insights into the latest trends in the industry.Visit EGR USA at SEMA 2024Be sure to visit EGR USA at Booth #58093 in the West Hall at SEMA 2024. Explore the best in truck accessories for the INEOS Quartermaster, Ford Ranger, and GMC 2500, and enjoy exclusive events, live content, and the opportunity to meet with the EGR team.For more information about EGR USA and its products, visit .About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR USADirector of Marketing503.206.1917...

