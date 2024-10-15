Cineverse's 'Terrifier 3' Scares Up No. 1 At Box Office Over Holiday Weekend, With $21.4 Million In A Win For Independent Filmmaking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Horror Sequel Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and Earns Strong Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore Audience Approval

Cineverse Corp.

(NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming and entertainment company, is proud to announce that Terrifier 3 has delivered a standout opening performance, far surpassing early expectations and proving the power of independent filmmaking.

Terrifier 3

With over 2,500 theaters in North America, Terrifier 3 opened to $21.4 million at the box office over the four-day holiday weekend. This performance is a testament to the film's dedicated fan base and the creative vision of filmmaker Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone. The film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and currently boasts an 89% Popcornmeter audience score. It has also earned a strong B CinemaScore, reinforcing its appeal to the horror genre's most loyal supporters.

"This isn't just a triumph for Cineverse, it's a victory for independent filmmakers everywhere," said Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO of Cineverse . "Terrifier 3 shows that with the right creative team and the support of loyal fans, a quality indie film can break the mold and compete with major studio releases. We're beyond thrilled with the reception, and this success proves that Damien and Phil's connection to horror fans is second to none."

McGurk continued by thanking Cineverse's production partners, including Dark Age Cinema and The Coven for creating such an extraordinary film. He commended Iconic Events Releasing for their theatrical distribution efforts, where they outgunned and surpassed much more expensive and heavily marketed competitive films from the major studios. He also acknowledged the strong performance from the marketing agencies that collaborated on the success of the release: Anti Agency Group (media), TriplePlay Studios (viral), Kevin Childress Creative (trailer), Katrina Wan PR (publicity), The Lippin Group (corporate communications) and Insights Theatrical.

"We're overwhelmed and inspired to see fans' passionate support for this truly independent film completely guided by the vision of an amazing and singular filmmaker, Damien Leone - and an incredibly talented cast. Our marketing strategy was fan-centric at its core – digital-first with a heavy emphasis on community interaction, cultural resonance, virality - mixed with fun creative concepts and innovation. We are grateful for the fans and the opportunity to engage with such a strong, enthusiastic audience."

Terrifier 3

opened nationwide on October 11, 2024, just in time for the Halloween season. The film was released by Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, in theaters across North America.

For ticket information, visit terrifier3 .

ABOUT TERRIFIER 3

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Starring Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

Executive Produced by Lisa Falcone, Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Priscilla Ross Smith.

Co-produced by Michael Levy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, Steven Della Salla, and Jason Milstein.

Written and directed by Damien Leone and produced by Phil Falcone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions and The Coven.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit

cineverse .

