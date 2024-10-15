Iran Outclass Qatar In World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Sardar Azmoun and Mohammad Mohebi each scored twice as Iran staged a strong comeback to defeat Qatar 4-1 in a 2026 qualifying match at Rashid in Dubai today, October 15.

Two-time Asian champions Qatar had taken an early lead with Almoez Ali's opener in the 17th minute. However, Iran responded with resilience, as Azmoun equalised in the 42nd minute, before putting his team ahead just three minutes into the second half.

Azmoun continued to play a pivotal role, setting up Mohammad Mohebi for Iran's third goal in the 65th minute. Mohebi then sealed the emphatic victory with a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

The win propelled Iran to the top of Group A in the qualifiers with 10 points, ahead of Uzbekistan on goal difference. Uzbekistan edged the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in Tashkent to stay in second.

The loss leaves Qatar in a challenging position, sitting fourth in the group with four points, behind the UAE on goal difference.

Elsewhere in the group, Kyrgyzstan registered their first win, defeating North Korea 1-0 in Bishkek. The victory moved them to fifth place, pushing North Korea (2 points) to the bottom of the standings.

The top two teams from the group will secure direct qualification for the World Cup.