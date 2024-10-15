Amir's Speech Covered Many Aspects Of Qatar's Vision Towards Local, International Issues: NHRC Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that the speech of HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the Shura Council's 53rd annual session, covered many aspects that show Qatar's vision towards local, regional and international issues.

In a statement, Her Excellency pointed out that His Highness' speech addressing the Palestinian cause comes from his belief in its centrality at the regional level, and the importance of achieving peace for the Palestinian people who have suffered from occupation for decades, and are undergoing a devastating war targeting civilians for more than a year, which left tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, in addition to the deteriorated infrastructure and difficult humanitarian conditions with great dangers to the Palestinian people, which the State of Qatar and its wise leadership is aware of and has warned against in various forums.

She said that the scope of the war on Gaza has expanded to include civilians in Lebanon, which will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe on a regional level unless the Israeli occupation finds a just international community to confront it and stop these flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law. She praised what was stated in the speech of HH the Amir that emphasized that the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar is the legal fence for achieving the aspirations and interests of the Qatari people, and the keenness of the wise leadership to promote the principles of equal citizenship, which represents a new addition to what the State of Qatar has achieved in the field of human rights.

In the statement, HE the Chairperson of the NHRC noted that the speech of HH the Amir emphasized the principle of equality before the law and to be treated on an equal footing under the law is the foundation of a modern state. This supports the many achievements of the state in all fields.

HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah also hoped that the upcoming steps, based on the speech of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Shura Council, will contribute to more human rights achievements in Qatari society, which has achieved great accomplishments in the past years.