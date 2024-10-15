Students Of Yuvaraja's College In Mysuru Withdraw Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 15 (IANS) The students of the historical Yuvaraja's College in Mysuru, the native district of Chief Siddaramaiah, staged a protest on Tuesday demanding basic facilities.

However, the students withdrew the protest after the college administration assured them that their issues would be solved in a month.

The agitating students questioned, "We have exams next month and working days will also end sooner. The classes have begun just now and how are we supposed to study?"

"How do we have to give exams? We have to give assignments, amid our personal work what we are supposed to do? There is no response from the college absolutely when questioned about this," they stated.

Yuvaraja's College will complete 100 years in four years. But it has restroom problems. The girls are not drinking water because of the problem and to avoid going to the restrooms, the students stated.

The boys' restrooms do not have doors. It feels like you are going to an open field. There is no cleaning. No one to ask here about things. After the commencement of college, the guest faculties did not come to start the lessons, they charged.

The Vice-Chancellor keeps on pointing his fingers at others. The college has given three CMs to the state. Still, the problems exist, the students said.

"There are 3,000 students in the college... we will continue the protest until the basic facilities are provided," the students stated.

The students claimed that the office is not giving any respect and they show total negligence and irresponsibility.“We need to attend tests and exams, we have to attend labs who will ask us,” the female students maintained.

“We are made to visit the office room for four to five days for small works. They ask us to stand outside. The teachers ask us for fees to give their signatures. Do we really have to come from Hassan city to Mysuru city to study in this college with no facilities,” they asked.

They further said the lecturers are few and they are putting in their efforts, if everything is left to them, how will they manage?

The students shouted slogans by holding brooms and posters against the Vice Chancellor of Mysuru University.