Amir Arrives In Belgium

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, to head the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the first summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, which will be held tomorrow at the headquarters of the Union.

HH the Amir was received upon his arrival at Abilene International Airport by HE Hadja Lahbib, of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium, HE Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, HE Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, HE Khalid bin Fahad Al-Hajri, Qatar's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Malki, Qatar's Ambassador to the European Union, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.