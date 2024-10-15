No Progress In Gaza Ceasefire Talks As Israeli Offensive Enters Its 375Th Day

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip continued for the 375th day, amidst continued Israeli massacres, especially in the northern areas. The Israeli besiege and bombardment have started more than 10 days.





On Tuesday, the of in Gaza said that the committed 4 massacres during the past 24 hours, of which 55 dead and 329 arrived at hospitals, thus raising the death toll from the Israeli aggression to 42,344 dead and 99,013 injured since 7 October 2023.





Meanwhile, Palestinian reported that a house inhabited by residents in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, caught fire as a result of Israeli shelling, amidst appeals to rescue those inside the four-story house, given that ambulances were unable to reach it due to the shelling and siege.





On Monday, Israeli warplanes bombed the tents of the displaced in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, which resulted in the outbreak of large fires in the targeted tents, and the deaths and injuries of dozens, while the government media office in Gaza announced that the occupation army bombed the tents of the displaced for the seventh time in a row inside the hospital walls.





Regarding the faltering truce talks, the meeting in Cairo between the head of Egyptian Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel and the head of the Israeli General Security Service (Shabak) Ronen Bar ended without reaching a breakthrough in the stalemate in the negotiations, as they agreed on the difficulty of proceeding with a ceasefire agreement in Gaza or concluding a prisoner exchange deal between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian resistance factions at present. Bar had visited Cairo“secretly”.





Also on Tuesday, the Israeli Army Radio reported that three Israelis were injured in a shooting at two locations near Ashdod and the perpetrator was killed, adding that the police sent more forces to the Nir Galim area near the city.





For its part, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the Ashdod operation was a natural reaction to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza, the West Bank and all the confrontation arenas. Hamas called for more painful operations in the heart of the occupation and ignited all confrontation fronts until the aggression stopped and the occupation was defeated.





In Lebanon, the occupation army radio reported that the Israeli 210th Division entered southern Lebanon to participate in the battles against the Lebanese Hezbollah, bringing the number of divisions participating in the ground operation in southern Lebanon to five.











Nevertheless, Deputy Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said today, Tuesday, in a message to the Israelis, that Hezbollah's capabilities are much greater than what Israeli officials announce, referring to the deaths of the Israeli occupation army as a result of the party's operations during the past weeks.





Qassem stressed that the residents of the northern settlements will not return to their homes except after a ceasefire by indirect agreement, and that“Hezbollah will remain despite the haters and the Lebanese will return to their homes in cooperation with all parties.”





At the same time, the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the authorities are ready to increase the deployment of the army in southern Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached between Hezbollah and Israel, saying that the occupation forces are carrying out“hit-and-run” operations in the country.





“We currently have 4,500 soldiers in southern Lebanon, and we are supposed to increase them by between 7,000 and 11,000,” Mikati told AFP. He explained that if a ceasefire is reached,“soldiers from non-hotspot areas” could be“transferred” to the southern areas of the country. Asked whether Israeli forces were now inside Lebanon after announcing the start of ground incursions at the end of last month, he replied,“Our information is that there are back-and-forth operations, they enter and exit.”