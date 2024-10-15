Visit Qatar's Latest Campaign Invites Stopover Passengers To Discover“What A Difference A Day Makes” In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Visit Qatar has unveiled a new version of its stopover campaign titled“What a difference a day makes,” which encourages visitors to turn a single holiday into two with a stopover in Qatar by showcasing the country's diverse range of experiences that can be enjoyed in just 24 hours.

This campaign aims to reinforce Qatar as a premier stopover destination, highlighting all the moments worth stopping for in Qatar and showcasing that even a brief visit can create lasting memories for travellers.

The campaign features the classic song "What a Difference a Day Makes," originally performed by Dinah Washington, which underscores the profound impact a single day can have.

Through this campaign, travellers are invited to make the most of their stopovers.

Instead of spending hours transiting at the airport, stopover visitors can dive into a refreshing pool, enjoy a relaxing spa treatment, or catch a tan on Qatar's white sandy beaches-all available within close proximity of the airport.

With the country's compact size, there's plenty to experience within 24 hours, whether en route to a distant destination or returning from a business trip.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, said:“With 100% of Hamad International Airport visitors being potential guests, this stopover campaign presents a strategic opportunity to showcase the activities and sights available to stopover passengers during a short stay. Visitors to Doha are spoilt for choice, with a wide range of options to explore the vibrant city's cultural sites, world-class local and international restaurants, diverse shopping experiences, beachfront luxury hotels and more. The campaign underscores Qatar's potential as a destination for travellers seeking memorable experiences. It aims to drive interest and bookings by offering value packages, curated itineraries and highlighting the country's unique tourism offering. We invite travellers to exchange transit for exploration and discover how even a brief visit can create lasting memories.”

Featuring an iconic cityscape, exhilarating adventures, serene beaches, and rich cultural attractions, Qatar is a dynamic destination offering a wealth of experiences.

Positioned at the crossroads of East and West, Qatar serves as a gateway to 177 destinations and offers visa-free travel for 102 countries, making it an ideal and easy stopover location for travellers on long-haul flights to over 55 cities worldwide.

By starting their journey with Qatar Airways, which have been consistently recognised as the world's best airline, passengers can book a memorable stopover visit for up to four nights in Qatar at a wide selection of hotels, including beachfront and all-inclusive resorts.

Value packages for hotels start at just 14 USD with no fee to stopover.

Accompanying the campaign, the Visit Qatar website features curated stopover itineraries tailored to various duration of stays covering a diverse range of activities and things to do, as well as available stopover packages.

The revamped stopover hub also features an integrated Qatar Airways booking widget, equipping visitors with all the information and tools to seamlessly plan and book their Qatar stopover.