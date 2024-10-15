Thomas Tuchel Set To Become New England Manager: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Thomas Tuchel has agreed to take over as the new manager of the England national team, following successful negotiations with the Football Association (FA).

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager, who led Chelsea to glory in 2021, is expected to be unveiled later this week

This appointment will mark a historic moment as Tuchel, 51, becomes England's first German-born manager. His arrival will end the uncertainty surrounding the position after Gareth Southgate's resignation earlier in the summer.

Despite interest from high-profile European clubs, including Manchester United and AC Milan, the FA secured Tuchel, who has been without a club since his departure from Bayern Munich at the end of last season, according to The Times.

Negotiations between Tuchel and the FA were initiated last month by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott. For the FA, Tuchel's capture represents a significant achievement, considering he was in demand across Europe.

Manchester United had held talks with Tuchel during the summer, viewing him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag, but ultimately extended Ten Hag's contract.

Tuchel's appointment comes after Lee Carsley, the England Under-21 head coach, was placed in interim charge for six Nations League matches. Speaking after England's 3-1 victory over Finland in Helsinki, Carsley emphasised the FA's need for a“world-class coach who has won trophies.” Tuchel, with his impressive track record, fits the bill perfectly.

In addition to his Champions League success with Chelsea, he reached the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain and also won the Club World Cup and Super Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Other candidates considered for the role included Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

However, with Guardiola hesitant to commit, Tuchel emerged as the top choice. He becomes the third foreign manager to take charge of England, following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. Tuchel is believed to be excited by the opportunity, with England boasting a wealth of talent that he believes could make them strong contenders at the 2026 World Cup.

A known Anglophile, Tuchel has remained close to the Premier League even after leaving Chelsea in 2022. He is already familiar with many England stars, most notably Harry Kane, whom he managed during their time together at Bayern Munich.