Blanket Debuts Groundbreaking Property Management Solutions--Retain And Grow

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Property management company, Blanket, unveils first-of-its-kind solutions days prior to the NARPM Annual and Tradeshow.

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Blanket , a leading innovator in property management technology, is excited to announce the launch of two groundbreaking solutions- Retain and Grow -designed to help property management companies scale their portfolios and keep more doors under management. These powerful tools offer property managers a revolutionary approach to overcoming two of their biggest challenges: growth and owner retention.

Retain and Grow represent Blanket's mission to "Stop Losing Doors and Grow" , empowering property management companies to streamline their operations, improve owner satisfaction, and drive sustainable business growth.

Introducing Blanket Retain: Keep More Owners, Stop Churn

Retain

is an AI-powered solution designed to reduce owner churn and enhance long-term client satisfaction. Using advanced algorithms, Retain provides property managers with critical insights to identify at-risk properties before they churn, offering proactive steps to keep owners happy and engaged.

"Our goal with Retain is to help property managers build lasting relationships with their owners," said Lior. "By identifying at-risk properties, automating communications, and offering personalized recommendations, Retain ensures that property managers can stop churn in its tracks and focus on long-term growth."

Key features of Blanket Retain include:



AI-Powered Retention Manager: Scans portfolios in real-time to identify at-risk properties, providing a Risk Score and actionable steps to prevent churn.

Automated Owner Communication: Sends personalized, automated emails, call scripts, and texts to keep owners informed and engaged.

Investor Dashboard: Provides owners with real-time insights into their property's performance, including property values, equity, net cash flow, and more. Portfolio Manager: Tracks key performance metrics across portfolios and offers AI-powered recommendations for improving property performance and keeping owners satisfied.

Introducing Blanket Grow: Add More Doors, Boost Your Revenue

Blanket

Grow is a comprehensive growth platform designed to help property managers acquire more doors, generate leads, and close more transactions-all while seamlessly integrating with the property management systems they already use.

" Grow was built for property managers who are serious about scaling their business," said Lior Abramovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Blanket. "With automated lead generation, referral management, and access to exclusive off-market properties, Grow is the ultimate tool to help property managers capture more doors and increase revenue."

Key features of Blanket Grow include:



Off-Market Property Marketplace: Exclusive access to off-market properties with detailed data, allowing property managers to match buyers and sellers within their network.

Automated Lead Generation: Expand portfolios with minimal effort using Blanket's lead generation tools to acquire new owner leads.

Referral Network Management: Seamlessly build and manage a referral network of real estate agents, lenders, and more, automating follow-up and lead tracking. Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with property management platforms like Appfolio, Buildium, Propertyware, Rentvine, and more.

Meet Blanket at the

NARPM Annual Convention and Trade Show

Attendees at the

NARPM Annual Convention and Trade Show in Dallas from October 21-24 will be the first to see Retain and Grow

in person. Blanket's team will offer live demos of both products to show how these solutions can help property managers add more doors and stop owner churn.

Property managers interested in a personalized demonstration of Retain and Grow

can schedule a discovery call ahead of the event or book time to meet with the Blanket team on-site.

About Blanket

Blanket is transforming the property management industry with its innovative platform that helps property managers grow their portfolios and retain owners. By combining AI-powered insights, automated lead generation, and seamless integration with existing property management software, Blanket provides property managers with the tools they need to succeed. Blanket is backed by leading Venture Capital Investors like Foundation Capital , Symbol , Operator Partners , RE Angels , and industry-leading Angel investors. Together, we're shaping the future of property management.

For more information or to schedule a demo of Retain and Grow, visit

BlanketHomes.

Press Contact:

Nelson Eisenmann

Head of Marketing

Blanket

[email protected]

BlanketHomes

SOURCE Blanket Partners, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED