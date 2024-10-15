Lupus Foundation Of America Awards New Grant Supporting Research To Predict And Prevent Lupus In At-Risk Populations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) is excited to announce Karen Costenbader, MD, MPH, Lupus Program Director, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of at Harvard Medical School, and chair of the LFA's Medical-Scientific Advisory Council is the recipient of the LFA's 2024 Predict and Prevent Lupus Research grant . Dr. Costenbader's study, Community Action for ResiliencE against Lupus (CARE-Lupus), will assess risk and development of lupus over time in individuals at higher risk for developing lupus. CARE-Lupus will assess lupus risk factors by establishing a nationwide community-based cohort of young female first-degree family members of people with lupus, ages 18-49, and collect data on their medical histories, social, behavioral, and environmental exposures, and test collection of their blood samples and medical records.

The Predict and Prevent Lupus Research grant is a new LFA research initiative providing an investigator up to $400,000 over two years to support innovative research aimed at identifying people at high risk for lupus and ultimately preventing the onset of serious and life-threatening consequences associated with the disease. Research in this area will be critical to reducing time to diagnosis, a strategic goal of the LFA's mission, so that lupus can be detected earlier and treatment and disease management can start sooner, improving health outcomes. Advancing this research will also pave the way for future studies on targeted therapies and interventions aimed at prevention, delaying disease onset, and minimizing life-threatening organ damage. On average, it takes nearly six years for people with lupus to be diagnosed, from the time they first notice their lupus symptoms. Diagnostic delays significantly increase the likelihood for excessive organ damage and poorer prognosis over the long-term.

"The Lupus Foundation of America's Predict and Prevent grant is tackling a critical area of need in lupus research that will greatly improve health outcomes. By identifying those at increased risk for developing lupus, we open up the door to detecting the disease earlier in its progression which is important for early treatment intervention that can reduce the risk for organ damage, severe complications and improve quality of life," shared Joy Buie, PhD, MSCR, RN, Vice President of Research, Lupus Foundation of America. "

There have been positive therapeutic developments for lupus over the past decade, but studies focused on predicting and preventing lupus have lagged behind those in other diseases. Research has shown that genes, environmental factors and hormones play a role in the predisposition to the development of lupus. There are dozens of known genetic variants and socioenvironmental factors linked to lupus. These factors impact both who gets lupus and how severe it is. The LFA's Predict and Prevent Lupus Research grant is a pivotal step in advancing this area of lupus science and understanding.



"I am thrilled that the Lupus Foundation of America is supporting this uncharted area of lupus research and honored to be receiving the Predict and Prevent Lupus Grant for our CARE-Lupus study. Lupus can be difficult to treat once it has manifested, but the possibility of identifying people at risk through the study of their genes, environment and social behaviors is an exciting development," shared Dr. Costenbader.

"The idea of ultimately preventing lupus means a lot to patients and their families. As a rheumatologist, many of my patients bring their family members with them to appointments, and they're concerned about the risk and possibility of lupus development. That is why my research will study family members of people living with lupus and collect voluntary information with the hopes of developing future prevention strategies."

The CARE-Lupus study will target high enrollment of those who self-identify as African ancestry/Black or Hispanic/Latina, as these populations are at higher risk for lupus, and will leverage the LFA's unique Research Accelerated for You (RAY®) national registry and the Brigham and Women's Hospital lupus registry to build the cohort. Data from the cohort will help in developing a curriculum to train future CARE-Lupus ambassadors to conduct outreach in their communities aiming to recruit more study participants, as well as produce strong data for the future development of a nationwide community-based lupus risk screening and prevention trial. The study will be conducted along with collaborators Candace H. Feldman, MD, MPH, ScD and Maura Iverson, DPT, SD, MPH, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus.

