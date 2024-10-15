360X, Pioneered By Epic, Medallies And Netsmart, Expedites Interoperable Data Exchange To Improve Referrals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FISHKILL, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite advances in interoperability, ambulatory referrals from one clinician to another often lack necessary information essential for optimal efficient care. 360X, an

ONC sponsored, standards organization-approved protocol for closed-loop referrals, solves this problem. Many organizations, including Epic, MedAllies, eCW, NextGen, Netsmart and others, have devoted time and resources in the development of the 360X protocol.

Today 360X is live.

With 360X, the necessary information is "pushed" from the referring clinician's electronic health record (EHR) directly into the receiving provider's EHR. Once the consultation has been completed the information is "pushed" back to the referring physician, thereby closing the referral loop. An Epic client and a Netsmart Behavioral Health client both in Multnomah County, Oregon, are now successfully using 360X for closed-loop referrals over the

MedAllies Direct Network.



"360X not only expedites the entire referral process, the 360X protocol also enables clinicians to have the necessary information for patient care within their own

EHR system," said Holly Miller, MD, chief medical officer for MedAllies. "This facilitates the quality and efficiency of care and enhances staff, clinician and patient satisfaction."

"Netsmart has been at the forefront of advancing interoperability standards to connect community-based care providers, enhancing the client journey," said AJ Peterson, SVP & GM of CareGuidance, Netsmart. "By leveraging electronic closed-loop referrals, providers can offer an integrated care experience, ensuring that clients' data accompanies them as they move through various care settings."



To explore adopting 360X within your organization, contact your

EHR vendor.

