Gleim Exam Prep Unveils Comprehensive Review Materials For The New FMAA Certification

Gainesville, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspiring accounting professionals have a new and powerful tool at their disposal as Gleim Exam Prep, the leader in accounting exam preparation, announces the release of its comprehensive review material for the recently launched and Managerial Accounting Associate (FMAA) certification . This is an exceptional opportunity for entry-level accountants and individuals aiming to validate their expertise and elevate their career prospects.

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) introduced the FMAA certification to help students and young professionals fast-track their careers in accounting or finance. This certification stands out in the industry for its accessibility, requiring no prior education or professional experience. Candidates need only to pass the professional certification exam comprised of 80 multiple-choice questions to earn their certification.

Gleim Exam Prep has drawn on its 50 years of accounting certification experience and the expertise of its team of professional educators to create this unique study package for the FMAA exam. Dennis Whitney, CMA, CFM, Gleim's principal content advisor and the strategic advisor on the content development of the FMAA materials, has three decades in the certification industry and previous experience as a Senior Vice President at IMA, ensuring that Gleim's FMAA exam prep materials exceed industry standards and thoroughly prepare candidates to succeed.

"Gleim is excited to be a Strategic Partner of IMA and to support the next generation of accounting professionals with this entry-level exam," said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO at Gleim Exam Prep. "With our expertly designed study materials, we are confident that candidates will pass the FMAA exam the first time and be well on their way to achieving their career aspirations."

In a recent survey conducted by Gleim Exam Prep, accounting professionals and professors were asked how likely they were to hire a candidate with an FMAA certification over a candidate without any certifications. The career benefits of attaining the FMAA certificate were clear. Nearly 64% of respondents were likely to hire FMAAs over those without a certification, and an additional 29% were somewhat likely to hire FMAA applicants over non-certified applicants. These results, and what they mean for candidates, are why Gleim Exam Prep is investing in the FMAA review.

As an initiative of Gleim Exam Prep, Gleim Instruct Professor, Amy Ford CPA, CMA, recently sat for the FMAA exam and earned a perfect score. Lorie M. Gleim stated,“We do everything possible to ensure that candidates using our review materials pass the exam the first time. Amy Ford sitting for the FMAA helps us to better understand the candidate's experience on test day.”

At an affordable price point and with an average study time of just 50 hours, obtaining the FMAA certification is a cost-effective investment for ambitious professionals looking to demonstrate their business knowledge and make an impression on potential or current employers.

About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores.

About IMA ® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAATM (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit .

