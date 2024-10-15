Postnatal Nutrition Market Set To Reach USD 1,479.1 Million By 2034, Driven By Rising Birth Rates And Wellness Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising trend of healthy snacking is driving significant growth in the postnatal nutrition market, with new moms seeking convenient, nutritious solutions influencing product development in the industry. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global postnatal nutrition has an estimated market valuation of USD 596.1 Million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % to reach a market valuation of USD 1,479.1 Million by 2034 .

The postnatal nutrition market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by a heightened awareness of the importance of maternal health and wellness during the postpartum period. As new mothers increasingly recognize the need to replenish essential nutrients lost during pregnancy, there has been a growing demand for specialized nutritional products designed to support recovery and overall well-being. This surge in demand is underpinned by several key factors that contribute to the expanding market. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising focus on replenishing nutrients such as vitamins D, C, A, B6, K, folate, choline, iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and zinc, which are critical for recovery and lactation. Studies have shown that many new mothers, despite taking dietary supplements , still fall short in meeting these nutritional requirements, thereby fueling the need for targeted postnatal supplements. This has led to the development of a wide range of products, including functional foods, beverages, and supplements, specifically designed to address these nutritional gaps. The market has seen an increased emphasis on functional ingredients that offer various health benefits. For instance, the inclusion of DHA and EPA in postnatal products has gained traction due to their positive impact on brain health and cognitive development in infants. Companies like Enfamil have integrated DHA into their products to support both maternal and infant brain health, catering to the growing demand for these essential fatty acids. Similarly, bone and joint health claims are becoming prominent, with supplements targeting bone density and joint flexibility gaining popularity among new mothers who are looking to recover from the physical strains of pregnancy and childbirth. Another notable trend is the rise of clean label products. Consumers are increasingly seeking postnatal nutrition options that are free from artificial additives, sweeteners, and preservatives. This shift towards transparency and natural ingredients is driving the demand for clean label postnatal products, which include grass-fed dairy proteins, organic ingredients, and gluten-free options. Companies are responding to this demand by launching products that align with these clean label claims, thereby attracting health-conscious consumers. In addition to clean labels, the market is also witnessing a growing interest in on-the-go formats and convenient solutions. The demand for ready-to-drink beverages, fortified snacks, and functional bars has surged as new mothers seek convenient ways to maintain their nutritional intake while managing their busy schedules. This trend is evident in the increasing number of product launches featuring fortified snacks and beverages enriched with essential vitamins and minerals , designed to support both physical recovery and mental well-being. Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.6% Germany 4.2% India 8.2% China 4.3% Japan 5.6%

Key Takeaways from the Global Postnatal Nutrition Market Study:



Increasing awareness of postnatal health and recovery is driving demand for specialized nutritional supplements and functional foods.

There is growing interest in products fortified with key nutrients like DHA, EPA, and bone health ingredients, which are gaining traction among consumers. High birth rates and rising per capita income in regions like Asia, particularly India, are creating substantial growth opportunities for postnatal nutrition products.



“The postnatal nutrition market is experiencing robust growth, driven by heightened awareness of maternal health and a rising demand for functional, clean-label products. Key growth areas include supplements targeting bone health and brain function, with major manufacturers like Nestlé, Abbott, and Danone leading the charge. These companies are capitalizing on emerging trends by investing in innovative, nutrient-rich formulations to meet the evolving needs of postpartum women globally”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Trends in Postnatal Nutrition Market





Growing popularity of healthy snacks is influencing product development.

New moms seek convenient, nourishing options.

Emphasis on nutrient-dense snacks to support balanced diets. Introduction of products like protein-rich biscuits and fortified bars tailored for postnatal care.



Increased demand for cognitive-enhancing postnatal nutrition products.

Importance of mental health recognized alongside physical recovery.

Inclusion of brain health supplements, particularly choline, in wellness routines. Comprehensive approach addressing postpartum mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.



Rising demand for transparency and purity in postnatal nutrition products.

Preference for clean label claims (e.g., grass-fed protein, organic ingredients).

Consumer interest in avoiding artificial sweeteners and preservatives. Products emphasizing sustainability and ingredient integrity attract health-conscious buyers.



Who is winning?

Key players in the postnatal nutrition market are leveraging advancements in biotechnology to develop more potent and safer formulations. They are also improving animal healthcare and productivity by focusing on customized solutions that address the unique dietary demands of different livestock species. Furthermore, their growth is facilitated by strategic partnerships and mergers which have opened new regions for their operations as well as fostering innovativeness thus making them leaders within a competitive environment.

In early 2024, Nestlé Health Science acquired Aimmune Therapeutics, a company specializing in immunotherapy for food allergies. While Aimmune Therapeutics primarily focuses on allergy treatments, this acquisition allows Nestlé Health Science to further diversify its portfolio in the nutrition sector.



Some of these leaders of the global postnatal nutrition market include Nestlé, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danone, C GlaxoSmithKline, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Procter & Gamble, Vitabiotics, Evonik Industries, Herbalife Nutrition, Garden of Life.

Leading Brands



Nestlé

Abbott Laboratories

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Procter & Gamble

BioCare Copenhagen

Vitabiotics

Evonik Industries

Herbalife Nutrition

The Honest Company

New Chapter

Enfamil

Ortho Molecular Products

Garden of Life Others

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Postnatal Nutrition Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Postnatal Nutrition Market based on Product Type, Primary ingredients, Health Indication, Sales Channel, and Region. As per product type, the industry has been categorized into functional food, (Protein Bars, Protein Powders, Fortified Cereals, Lactation Cookies, Lactation Bars, Recovery Soups, Nutrient-Rich Stews, Crips), Beverages (Herbal Teas, Fortified Milk, Lactation Teas, Ready-To-Drink Smoothies, Electrolyte Drinks), Supplements (Vitamins and Minerals, Herbal Supplements, Calcium Supplements, Iron Supplements, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Herbal Supplements, Magnesium Supplements). By primary ingredient, it is further categorized into otein, Multivitamin and Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Iron, Calcium, Vitamin D, Folic Acid , Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, Choline, Fiber, and Others. As per the health indication, the industry has been categorized into Nutritional Support, Milk Production Enhancement, Iron Replenishment, Bone & Joint Health, Brain Health & Mood Support, Digestive Health, Energy Boost, and Immune System Support. By sales channel, the industry is further categorized into Prescription Supplements, Over the Counter Supplements (OTC), and Online Retail. Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

As per composition, the industry has been categorized into Functional Food, (Protein Bars, Protein Powders, Fortified Cereals, Lactation Cookies, Lactation Bars, Recovery Soups, Nutrient-Rich Stews, Crips), Beverages (Herbal Teas, Fortified Milk, Lactation Teas, Ready-To-Drink Smoothies, Electrolyte Drinks), Supplements (Vitamins and Minerals, Herbal Supplements, Calcium Supplements, Iron Supplements, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Herbal Supplements, Magnesium Supplements)

By Primary Ingredients:

This segment is further categorized into Protein, Multivitamin and Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Iron, Calcium, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, Choline, Fiber, Others.

By Health Indication:

As per Health Indication, the industry has been categorized into Nutritional Support, Milk Production Enhancement, Iron Replenishment, Bone & Joint Health, Brain Health & Mood Support, Digestive Health, Energy Boost, Immune System Support.

By Sales Channel:

This segment is further categorized into Prescription Supplements, Over the Counter Supplements (OTC), and Online Retail.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für postnatale Ernährung hat im Jahr 2024 eine geschätzte Marktbewertung von 596,1 Mio. USD und wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 9,5 % wachsen, um bis 2034 eine Marktbewertung von 1.479,1 Mio. USD zu erreichen.

Der Markt für postnatale Ernährung hat in den letzten Jahren ein erhebliches Wachstum erlebt, das auf ein gestiegenes Bewusstsein für die Bedeutung der Gesundheit und des Wohlbefindens von Müttern in der Zeit nach der Geburt zurückzuführen ist. Da frischgebackene Mütter zunehmend die Notwendigkeit erkennen, essentielle Nährstoffe, die während der Schwangerschaft verloren gegangen sind, wieder aufzufüllen, gibt es eine wachsende Nachfrage nach speziellen Ernährungsprodukten, die die Genesung und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden unterstützen. Dieser Nachfrageschub wird durch mehrere Schlüsselfaktoren untermauert, die zum expandierenden Markt beitragen.

Einer der Hauptwachstumstreiber ist der zunehmende Fokus auf die Wiederauffüllung von Nährstoffen wie Vitamin D, C, A, B6, K, Folsäure, Cholin, Eisen, Kalzium, Kalium, Magnesium und Zink, die für die Regeneration und Stillzeit entscheidend sind. Studien haben gezeigt, dass viele junge Mütter trotz der Einnahme von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln diese Ernährungsbedürfnisse immer noch nicht erfüllen, was den Bedarf an gezielten postnatalen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln erhöht. Dies hat zur Entwicklung einer breiten Palette von Produkten geführt, darunter funktionelle Lebensmittel, Getränke und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, die speziell darauf ausgelegt sind, diese Ernährungslücken zu schließen.

Auf dem Markt liegt der Schwerpunkt zunehmend auf funktionellen Inhaltsstoffen, die verschiedene gesundheitliche Vorteile bieten. Zum Beispiel hat die Aufnahme von DHA und EPA in postnatale Produkte aufgrund ihrer positiven Auswirkungen auf die Gesundheit des Gehirns und die kognitive Entwicklung bei Säuglingen an Bedeutung gewonnen. Unternehmen wie Enfamil haben DHA in ihre Produkte integriert, um die Gesundheit des Gehirns von Müttern und Säuglingen zu unterstützen und der wachsenden Nachfrage nach diesen essentiellen Fettsäuren gerecht zu werden. In ähnlicher Weise werden gesundheitsbezogene Angaben zu Knochen und Gelenken immer wichtiger, wobei Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, die auf die Knochendichte und Gelenkflexibilität abzielen, bei jungen Müttern immer beliebter werden, die sich von den körperlichen Belastungen durch Schwangerschaft und Geburt erholen möchten.

Ein weiterer bemerkenswerter Trend ist der Aufstieg von Clean-Label-Produkten. Die Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach einer postnatalen Ernährung, die frei von künstlichen Zusatzstoffen, Süßstoffen und Konservierungsstoffen ist. Dieser Wandel hin zu Transparenz und natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen treibt die Nachfrage nach Clean-Label-Produkten für die Rückgeburt an, zu denen mit Gras gefütterte Milchproteine, Bio-Zutaten und glutenfreie Optionen gehören. Unternehmen reagieren auf diese Nachfrage, indem sie Produkte auf den Markt bringen, die mit diesen Clean-Label-Claims übereinstimmen und so gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher anziehen.

Neben Clean Labels verzeichnet der Markt auch ein wachsendes Interesse an On-the-Go-Formaten und praktischen Lösungen. Die Nachfrage nach trinkfertigen Getränken, angereicherten Snacks und funktionellen Riegeln ist gestiegen, da junge Mütter nach bequemen Möglichkeiten suchen, ihre Nahrungsaufnahme aufrechtzuerhalten und gleichzeitig ihren vollen Terminkalender zu bewältigen. Dieser Trend zeigt sich in der zunehmenden Zahl von Produkteinführungen mit angereicherten Snacks und Getränken, die mit essentiellen Vitaminen und Mineralstoffen angereichert sind und sowohl die körperliche Regeneration als auch das geistige Wohlbefinden unterstützen sollen.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 The USA 5.6 % Deutschland 4.2 % Indien 8.2 % China 4.3 % Japan 5.6 %

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der globalen Marktstudie für postnatale Ernährung:

· Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für postnatale Gesundheit und Genesung treibt die Nachfrage nach spezialisierten Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und funktionellen Lebensmitteln an.

· Das Interesse an Produkten, die mit wichtigen Nährstoffen wie DHA, EPA und Inhaltsstoffen für die Knochengesundheit angereichert sind, wächst und bei den Verbrauchern immer mehr an Bedeutung gewinnen.

· Hohe Geburtenraten und steigendes Pro-Kopf-Einkommen in Regionen wie Asien, insbesondere Indien, schaffen erhebliche Wachstumschancen für postnatale Ernährungsprodukte.

"Der Markt für postnatale Ernährung verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, das durch ein gestiegenes Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit von Müttern und eine steigende Nachfrage nach funktionalen Clean-Label-Produkten angetrieben wird. Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumsbereichen gehören Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, die auf die Knochengesundheit und die Gehirnfunktion abzielen, wobei große Hersteller wie Nestlé, Abbott und Danone führend sind. Diese Unternehmen profitieren von aufkommenden Trends, indem sie in innovative, nährstoffreiche Formulierungen investieren, um den sich wandelnden Bedürfnissen von Frauen nach der Geburt weltweit gerecht zu werden", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Wichtige Trends auf dem Markt für postnatale Ernährung

1. Gesunder Snacking-Trend :

o Die wachsende Beliebtheit gesunder Snacks beeinflusst die Produktentwicklung.

o Frischgebackene Mütter suchen nach bequemen, nahrhaften Optionen.

o Betonung auf nährstoffreiche Snacks zur Unterstützung einer ausgewogenen Ernährung.

o Einführung von Produkten wie proteinreichen Keksen und angereicherten Riegeln, die auf die postnatale Betreuung zugeschnitten sind.

2. Konzentrieren Sie sich auf das psychische Wohlbefinden :

o Erhöhte Nachfrage nach kognitiv verbessernden postnatalen Ernährungsprodukten.

o Die Bedeutung der psychischen Gesundheit wird neben der körperlichen Genesung anerkannt.

o Einbeziehung von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für die Gesundheit des Gehirns, insbesondere Cholin, in Wellness-Routinen.

o Umfassender Ansatz für postpartale psychische Gesundheitsprobleme wie Depressionen und Angstzustände.

3. Clean-Label-Bewegung :

o Steigende Nachfrage nach Transparenz und Reinheit bei postnatalen Ernährungsprodukten.

o Bevorzugung von Clean-Label-Angaben (z. B. mit Gras gefüttertes Protein, Bio-Inhaltsstoffe).

o Interesse der Verbraucher an der Vermeidung von künstlichen Süß- und Konservierungsstoffen.

o Produkte, bei denen Nachhaltigkeit und Integrität der Inhaltsstoffe im Vordergrund stehen, ziehen gesundheitsbewusste Käufer an.

Wer gewinnt?

Die Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für postnatale Ernährung nutzen die Fortschritte in der Biotechnologie, um wirksamere und sicherere Formulierungen zu entwickeln. Sie verbessern auch die Tiergesundheit und -produktivität, indem sie sich auf maßgeschneiderte Lösungen konzentrieren, die auf die einzigartigen Ernährungsbedürfnisse verschiedener Nutztierarten zugeschnitten sind. Darüber hinaus wird ihr Wachstum durch strategische Partnerschaften und Fusionen erleichtert, die neue Regionen für ihre Geschäftstätigkeit erschlossen und die Innovationskraft gefördert haben, wodurch sie in einem wettbewerbsintensiven Umfeld führend sind.

Ø Anfang 2024 erwarb Nestlé Health Science Aimmune Therapeutics, ein Unternehmen, das sich auf Immuntherapien bei Nahrungsmittelallergien spezialisiert hat. Während sich Aimmune Therapeutics in erster Linie auf Allergiebehandlungen konzentriert, ermöglicht diese Akquisition Nestlé Health Science, ihr Portfolio im Ernährungssektor weiter zu diversifizieren.

Zu diesen Marktführern auf dem globalen Markt für postnatale Ernährung gehören Nestlé, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danone, C GlaxoSmithKline, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Procter & Gamble, Vitabiotics, Evonik Industries, Herbalife Nutrition und Garden of Life.

Führende Marken



Nestlé

Abbott Laboratorien

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline

Mead Johnson Ernährung

Procter & Glücksspiel

BioCare Kopenhagen

Vitabiotika

Evonik Branchen

Herbalife Ernährung

Das ehrliche Unternehmen

Neues Kapitel

Enfamil

Ortho Molecular Produkte

Garten des Lebens Andere

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für postnatale Ernährung:

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine gründliche, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für postnatale Ernährung und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für die Jahre 2019-2023 und Prognosestatistiken für die Jahre 2024-2034. Die Studie kategorisiert wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für postnatale Ernährung basierend auf Produkttyp, Hauptbestandteilen, Gesundheitsindikation, Vertriebskanal und Region. Je nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in funktionelle Lebensmittel (Proteinriegel, Proteinpulver, angereichertes Getreide, Stillkekse, Stillriegel, Erholungssuppen, nährstoffreiche Eintöpfe, Crips), Getränke (Kräutertees, angereicherte Milch, Stilltees, trinkfertige Smoothies, Elektrolytgetränke), Nahrungsergänzungsmittel (Vitamine und Mineralstoffe, pflanzliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Kalziumpräparate, Eisenpräparate, Omega-3-Fettsäuren, Probiotika, pflanzliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Magnesiumpräparate) eingeteilt. Nach Hauptbestandteil wird es weiter in Otein, Multivitamine und Mineralien, Omega-3-Fettsäuren, Eisen, Kalzium, Vitamin D, Folsäure, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zink, Cholin, Ballaststoffe und andere unterteilt. Gemäß der Gesundheitsindikation wurde die Branche in Ernährungsunterstützung, Verbesserung der Milchproduktion, Eisenauffüllung, Knochen- und Gelenkgesundheit, Gehirngesundheit und Stimmungsunterstützung, Verdauungsgesundheit, Energieschub und Unterstützung des Immunsystems eingeteilt. Nach Vertriebskanal wird die Branche weiter in verschreibungspflichtige Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, rezeptfreie Nahrungsergänzungsmittel (OTC) und Online-Einzelhandel eingeteilt. Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Gemäß der Zusammensetzung wurde die Branche in funktionelle Lebensmittel (Proteinriegel, Proteinpulver, angereichertes Getreide, Stillkekse, Stillriegel, Erholungssuppen, nährstoffreiche Eintöpfe, Crips), Getränke (Kräutertees, angereicherte Milch, Stilltees, trinkfertige Smoothies, Elektrolytgetränke), Nahrungsergänzungsmittel (Vitamine und Mineralstoffe, pflanzliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Kalziumpräparate, Eisenpräparate, Omega-3-Fettsäuren, Probiotika, pflanzliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Magnesiumpräparate) eingeteilt.

Nach primären Inhaltsstoffen:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Proteine, Multivitamine und Mineralien, Omega-3-Fettsäuren, Eisen, Kalzium, Vitamin D, Folsäure, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zink, Cholin, Ballaststoffe und andere unterteilt.

Nach gesundheitlicher Indikation:

Gemäß Health Indication wurde die Branche in Ernährungsunterstützung, Verbesserung der Milchproduktion, Eisenauffüllung, Knochen- und Gelenkgesundheit, Gehirngesundheit und Stimmungsunterstützung, Verdauungsgesundheit, Energieschub und Unterstützung des Immunsystems eingeteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in verschreibungspflichtige Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, rezeptfreie Nahrungsergänzungsmittel (OTC) und Online-Einzelhandel unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Über den Geschäftsbereich Food & Beverage bei Future Market Insights:

Expertenanalysen, umsetzbare Erkenntnisse und strategische Empfehlungen – das Lebensmittel- und Getränketeam von Future Market Insights unterstützt Kunden aus der ganzen Welt bei ihren individuellen Business-Intelligence-Anforderungen. Mit einem Repertoire von über 1.000 Berichten und 1 Million+ Datenpunkten analysiert das Team seit über einem Jahrzehnt die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie in 50+ Ländern luzide. Das Team bietet End-to-End-Forschungs- und Beratungsdienstleistungen an; Wenden Sie sich an uns, um herauszufinden, wie wir Ihnen helfen können.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

