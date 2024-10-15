Golf By Miguel Arruda Wins Bronze In A' Furniture Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Golf

Innovative Folding Chair Design Showcases Artisanal Craftsmanship and Ergonomic Comfort

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Miguel Arruda as a Bronze winner for his exceptional work titled "Golf." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Furniture Design Awards within the design industry, positioning it as a notable acknowledgment of excellence in furniture design.The Golf folding chair, designed by Miguel Arruda, showcases a remarkable blend of artisanal craftsmanship and ergonomic comfort. Its innovative design aligns with current trends in the furniture industry, offering practical benefits for users seeking functional and aesthetically pleasing seating solutions. The recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award underscores the relevance of this design to the evolving needs and standards of the industry.Golf stands out in the market for its unique combination of rectangular and cylindrical elements, with the latter providing a special ergonomic relationship with the human body. Crafted from natural wood, the chair guarantees excellent mechanical resistance while maintaining a distinctive artisanal character. The folding mechanism, constructed entirely from wood without the use of metal parts, allows for easy storage and transportation, adding to its overall functionality and appeal.This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a motivating force for Miguel Arruda and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design innovation. The award not only validates the excellence of the Golf folding chair but also inspires future projects that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. By fostering creativity and setting new standards, this achievement contributes to the advancement of the furniture industry as a whole.About Miguel ArrudaMiguel Arruda is a renowned Portuguese designer who has made significant contributions to the fields of sculpture, design, and architecture. With a background in sculpture from the University of Fine Arts of Lisbon and a degree in architecture from the Technical University of Lisbon, Arruda brings a multidisciplinary approach to his work. He has lectured on design and architecture both in Portugal and abroad, sharing his expertise at prestigious institutions such as Federico II University in Naples and the Polytechnic Institute of Milan. Arruda's designs have been showcased at major international fairs, garnering global recognition for their innovation and craftsmanship.Interested parties may learn more at:About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness. Recipients of this award showcase a high level of skill and resourcefulness in their work, incorporating best practices in art, science, design, and technology. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges designs that excel in their attention to detail, offering quality of life improvements and contributing to a better world. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusive design, technological integration, material exploration, user experience enhancement, craftsmanship excellence, design versatility, safety considerations, cost-effectiveness, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.