Gulnara Khalilova's Collection Shown At Ethno Fashion Week Of Turkic World

Gulnara Khalilova's collection "Miniatür" has been demonstrated at the 7th Ethno Week of the Turkic World titled "Woman and Fashion" in the city of Girne, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Azernews reports.

The fashion collection, which reflects Azerbaijan's medieval studies and carpet patterns, including Garabagh motifs, was met with great interest.

The events were attended by the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, along with state and public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intelligentsia, and youth.

The event was organized by TURKSOY with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the Association of Turkish-Cypriot Women Entrepreneurs.

The main goals were to strengthen cultural ties between Turkic states and to showcase ancient traditions. Workshops and exhibitions featuring the works of designers were also held as part of the events, involving representatives from twelve countries.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar highly praised the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world and presented commemorative awards to the designers.

Note that Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center for National Clothing of Azerbaijan, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies.

She is the founder of the brand Cizgi. Her collections have been successfully showcased at fashion weeks and other international events in the USA, UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, and other countries.

