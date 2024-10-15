Gulnara Khalilova's Collection Shown At Ethno Fashion Week Of Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Gulnara Khalilova's collection "Miniatür" has been demonstrated
at the 7th Ethno fashion Week of the Turkic World titled "Woman and
Fashion" in the city of Girne, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,
Azernews reports.
The fashion collection, which reflects Azerbaijan's medieval
studies and carpet patterns, including Garabagh motifs, was met
with great interest.
The events were attended by the President of the Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, along with state and
public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative
intelligentsia, and youth.
The event was organized by TURKSOY with the support of the
International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the
Association of Turkish-Cypriot Women Entrepreneurs.
The main goals were to strengthen cultural ties between Turkic
states and to showcase ancient traditions. Workshops and
exhibitions featuring the works of designers were also held as part
of the events, involving representatives from twelve countries.
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar
highly praised the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world and
presented commemorative awards to the designers.
Note that Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center for
National Clothing of Azerbaijan, a member of the Eurasian
Association of Ethnodesigners, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Art
Studies.
She is the founder of the brand Cizgi. Her collections have been
successfully showcased at fashion weeks and other international
events in the USA, UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia,
China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway,
Serbia, and other countries.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108780846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.