Sushi Song Celebrates 15 Years Of Sushi Excellence With Milestone Expansion Into Palm Beach County

Chef Wijai "Song" Ketsuwan, founder of Sushi Song, prepares fresh sushi at one of his South Florida locations. Celebrating 15 years in business, Sushi Song continues to expand and deliver top-quality sushi in a laid-back atmosphere.

Sushi Song is a premier sushi restaurant chain in South Florida that brings the exotic flavors of South Florida to life with a New York nightlife twist

Sushi Song Celebrates 15 Years of Sushi Excellence! Marking a milestone in South Florida's scene, Sushi Song expands into Palm Beach County with its 12th location in Palm Springs

Sushi Song celebrates 15 years with its expansion into Palm Beach County, opening its 12th location in Palm Springs, FL, as Chef Song reflects on the milestone.

- Chef Wijai“Song” KetsuwanFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sushi Song , a trailblazer in South Florida's culinary scene, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, a significant milestone for the brand that started in Oakland Park, FL, in 2009. From its humble beginnings with a single location, Sushi Song has expanded into 13 thriving restaurants and introduced a sister brand, Thai Song , which opened in 2023. This year's celebration also marks Sushi Song's expansion into Palm Beach County with the opening of its 12th Sushi Song location in Palm Springs, FL.Reflecting on this significant achievement, Chef Wijai“Song” Ketsuwan, founder and visionary behind Sushi Song, shared,“Being in business for 15 years means everything to me. I never thought I would make it here. From one restaurant to 13 restaurants, 15 years later, it is something that never crossed my mind as possible. My goal was always to make good food and serve it in a comfortable place for my guests that 'felt cool' to be in. It seems to be working!”Over the past 15 years, Chef Song has created a space where sushi lovers can experience top-quality Japanese cuisine in a laid-back, welcoming environment. One of his fondest memories comes from his interactions with customers,“When they see me in the kitchen, coming in and out of one of my stores, or sometimes just walking down the street, they call out to me- 'Every Day Good Day!' or sometimes, 'Sushi Song All Night Long!' and I love to hear that.”While many restaurants chase trends, Chef Song has focused on consistency.“I've always believed that if you consistently serve great food with fresh ingredients at a fair price, your customers will support you. One thing I will do is experiment with new or seasonal ingredients, but our principles will always be great quality and service over everything else.” This approach has made Sushi Song a standout, even as the brand continues to evolve.The latest addition to the Sushi Song family is set to open this Fall in Palm Springs, FL, marking its first venture into Palm Beach County. The new location will offer all the signature elements that have made Sushi Song a fan favorite, including its renowned sushi rolls, sashimi, and other Japanese culinary delights.“We're thrilled to bring Sushi Song to Palm Springs,” said Chef Song.“This new location is a dream come true for us. Palm Springs is an exciting, growing community, and we can't wait to share our passion for authentic Asian flavors with everyone here.” In addition to its exceptional menu, the Palm Springs location will feature a full bar, curated Japanese whiskeys, sake, and Chef Song's signature“Every Day Good Day Beer.”As Sushi Song continues to expand, Chef Song envisions even more growth.“We will open two new locations by the end of 2024 and are looking to open 6 to 10 more in 2025! Expect to see us in central and north Florida very soon and then beyond!”With the 15-year milestone as a launching pad for future successes, Chef Song remains passionate about his craft and Sushi Song's future.“Eat more sushi. Fish is a sustainable and clean protein. Very healthy, and makes you live longer! Sushi Song All Night Long!”Visit SushiSong for more information about Sushi Song's locations, including the new Palm Springs restaurant, happy hour specials, delivery options, and the locals' loyalty program.Link To Media ImagesAbout Sushi Song:Established in 2009, Sushi Song is South Florida's premier destination for late-night sushi, offering a modern take on traditional Japanese cuisine with a touch of New York nightlife flair. Led by the culinary expertise of Chef Wijai“Song” Ketsuwan, Sushi Song has expanded to 13 locations across key cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, Oakland Park, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Key West, Palm Springs, Davie, and the Bahia Mar Marina in Fort Lauderdale. Known for innovative sushi rolls, dynamic dining experience, and catering to late-night diners with extended operating hours at every location, Sushi Song is committed to quality, creativity, and consistency.Signature dishes like the SoBe Roll and A1A Roll highlight the fusion of local flavors with traditional sushi craftsmanship, embodying Chef Song's philosophy:“Every Day Good Day!” As Sushi Song continues to grow, serving customers across Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and now Palm Beach counties, it remains dedicated to providing memorable dining experiences and pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence. For more information, visit SushiSong.About Thai Song:Thai Song is the latest culinary endeavor by renowned Chef Wijai“Song” Ketsuwan, who has expanded his passion for Asian cuisine to bring authentic Thai flavors to South Florida. Opened in 2023 in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL, Thai Song offers a genuine Thai dining experience rooted in traditional family recipes passed down through five generations. With a focus on fresh ingredients and the perfect balance of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy, Thai Song delivers an elevated take on classic Thai dishes while staying true to the authenticity of Thailand's rich culinary heritage. For more information, visit ThaiSongbytheSea.

