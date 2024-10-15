Woods Fund Chicago Announces Michelle Morales, President, Honored With The Prestigious 2024 Professional Grantor Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Woods Fund Chicago is proud to announce that Michelle Morales, the organization's dynamic and visionary President, will be honored with the prestigious 2024 Professional Grantor Award. This recognition, bestowed by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (Chicago Chapter), celebrates Michelle's profound impact on the philanthropic sector and her steadfast commitment to fostering equity, justice, and community empowerment.

Under Michelle's leadership, Woods Fund Chicago has become a powerful catalyst for systemic change, championing the voices of those who have historically been marginalized and ensuring that all communities have access to the resources and support they need to thrive. Her guidance and advocacy have been instrumental in steering the organization toward its vision: to help create a society where people of all racial and ethnic groups - across all levels of social and economic status - are empowered and have a voice to influence policies that impact their daily lives, and where all communities are free of poverty and racism.

“Michelle's commitment to equity is evident in every facet of her work,” said Anton Seals, Jr., Chair of the Woods Fund Board of Directors.“Her ability to see beyond immediate needs and address the systemic inequities facing Black and Brown communities impacted by racial injustice has inspired not only the staff and board but also the broader philanthropic community. This award is a testament to her enduring dedication to social justice and transformative change.”

Michelle's deep roots in community advocacy and her unwavering focus on lifting up grassroots organizations have redefined what it means to be a grantmaker. She has championed initiatives that tackle the root causes of poverty, racism, and oppression and ensured that community-led solutions are prioritized and valued. Her work extends beyond traditional philanthropy; it amplifies the leadership of those most impacted by inequities and supports their efforts to drive structural change.

“I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 Professional Grantor Award,” said Michelle Morales.“This recognition is not just for me but for my Woods Fund team as well as all the passionate advocates, leaders, and community members who work tirelessly to dismantle systems of oppression and build a more just society. Woods Fund Chicago's commitment to racial justice remains steadfast, and we will continue to stand alongside communities to build a world where every person can live with dignity and agency.”

This award underscores Woods Fund Chicago's impact and the leadership of Michelle Morales in the philanthropic sector. Additionally, it highlights Michelle's contributions as a beacon for others in the sector, showing that when philanthropy is grounded in community, real and lasting change is possible.

The Professional Grantor Award will be presented to Michelle Morales at the 48th Annual Philanthropy Awards on October 18, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

Woods Fund Chicago is a bold grantmaking foundation that finds and funds organizations that draw on the power of communities to fight the brutality of structural racism and economic injustice. Woods Fund envisions a society where all people - regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status - have the opportunity to achieve their full potential, influence the decisions that affect them, and live free from poverty and racism.

